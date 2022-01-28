Michael Hutchence: INXS singer's tragic death and his relationship with Kylie Minogue explained

INXS frontman Michael Hutchence tragically died aged 37. Picture: Getty

Kylie Minogue has opened up about her relationship with the late INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence, who tragically died aged 37.

In the late 80s, pop princess Kylie Minogue dated INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence.

Now, Kylie has revealed details about their relationship in a new documentary about the late singer.

Who was Michael Hutchence and how did he die?

Australian singer-songwriter Michael Hutchence was best known for being the frontman of rock band, INXS.

As well as selling over 60 million records with the band, Hutchence won the 1991 BRIT Award for 'Best International Artist'.

The musician had also previously performed with the group Max Q, and dabbled in a bit of acting, appearing Dog in Space (1986) and Frankenstein Unbound (1997).

On the November 22, 1997, Hutchence was tragically found dead at his Sydney hotel room.

Coroners in New South Wales, Australia, ruled that the singer died by suicide, after he hanged himself.

Michael had a daughter named Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily with Paula Yates.

Kylie dated Michael in the late 80s. Picture: Shutterstock

When did he date Kylie Minogue and what has said about her relationship with Michael?

The INXS singer also romantically linked to Kylie Minogue for a period, between 1989 to 1991.

In a candid interview, Kylie opened up about her relationship with Hutchence.

In never-seen-before footage from the film Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Minogue says: "Sex, love, food, drugs, music, travel, books, you name it, he wanted to experience it."

She added: "As his partner I got to experience a lot of that as well. If you're a sensual being, all of your senses need stimulation. He definitely awakened my desire for things in my world."

What is the Mistify: Michael Hutchence documentary about?

The documentary was released 22 years after Hutchence's death, and was created by Richard Lowenstein.

Primarily focused on Michael's music career and his status as a rock god, the documentary also touches on the Australian singer's personal life and those who were connected to him before his untimely death.

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.