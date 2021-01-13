John Barrowman facts: Dancing on Ice and Doctor Who star's age, husband and career revealed

13 January 2021, 14:29 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 14:41

John Barrowman
John Barrowman. Picture: Getty

John Barrowman is a familiar face to many cult TV fans thanks to his time on Doctor Who and Torchwood.

The actor also appeared in the 2018 series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and is now a judge on Dancing on Ice.

But what are his most famous roles so far and where is he from? Here's all you need to know about the talented star:

  1. Who is John Barrowman?

    John Barrowman is a Scottish-American actor, singer, TV presenter, author, and comic book writer.

    A star of stage and screen, he is best known for his various roles on Broadway and the West End, and for playing Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and spinoff Torchwood.

    He has played lead roles in various musicals including Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, and Matador. He has appeared in various films including De-Lovely, The Producers and Zero Dark Thirty, and also starred in the comic book TV series Arrow.

    He was also a judge on Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical talent shows How Do You Solve a Problem like Maria?, Any Dream Will Do and I'd Do Anything.

    The first time he tasted TV success was as one of the original co-hosts of Live & Kicking, alongside Andi Peters and Emma Forbes.

  2. John Barrowman age: How old is he and is he British?

    John Barrowman was born on March 11, 1967. He celebrated his 53rd birthday in 2020.

    He was born in Glasgow, and was the youngest of three children. He lived in Glasgow for the first eight years of his life.

    His mother was a singer, while his father worked at the Caterpillar heavy machinery company in Uddingston.

    In 1975, his father's company relocated the family to the United States. Barrowman later said: "Scotland gave us, as a family, closeness; America gave us the get-up-and-go."

  3. John Barrowman husband: Is he married?

    John Barrowman and Scott Gill
    John Barrowman and Scott Gill. Picture: Getty

    John Barrowman met his husband, Scott Gill, during a production of Rope at the Chichester Festival Theatre in 1993.

    John and Scott entered into a civil partnership in December 2006, and were legally married in the state of California in July 2013.

Latest I'm a Celebrity news

See more Latest I'm a Celebrity news

Nick Knowles

Nick Knowles facts: DIY SOS presenter's wife, age, height and singing revealed
Tom Fletcher's wedding speech to Giovanna is an amazing watch

When Giovanna Fletcher was surprised by husband Tom with McFly-inspired wedding speech and we all cried

Music

Ruthie Henshall

I'm a Celebrity: Who is Ruthie Henshall? Singer's age, husband and when she dated Prince Edward revealed

I'm a Celebrity

Russell Watson

I'm a Celebrity: Who is Russell Watson? Singer's wife, daughters, illness, career and more facts

I'm a Celebrity

Shane Richie scored a big chart hit with 'I'm Your Man' in 2003

When Shane Richie covered Wham's 'I'm Your Man' and his other questionable musical exploits

Music

More on Smooth

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea have been married since 1989

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea's 40-year romance, and their secret to long-lasting love

Music

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones pays tribute to late father on what would have been his 74th birthday

David Bowie's 20-year-old daughter Lexi Jones pays tribute to late father with lovely family photo

David Bowie

George Michael was being presented the MTV Lifetime Achievement Award – also known as the Video Vanguard Award – when he gave Madonna a sensual kiss on the lips.

When George Michael kissed Madonna live on stage at the 1989 MTV Awards

George Michael

Barry Gibb, 74, and Stephen Gibb, 46, recorded a live jamming session back in March 2020 and streamed the medley for lucky Bee Gees fans.

Barry Gibb and son Stephen perform stunning lockdown medley of stripped back Bee Gees hits

Bee Gees

Spot the music legends from just ONE feature

QUIZ: Spot the music legends from just ONE feature

Quizzes

Gary Barlow and Rod Stewart

Gary Barlow kicks off new Crooner Sessions series with amazing Rod Stewart duet

Take That