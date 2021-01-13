John Barrowman facts: Dancing on Ice and Doctor Who star's age, husband and career revealed

On Air Now
13 January 2021, 14:29 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 14:41
John Barrowman is a familiar face to many cult TV fans thanks to his time on Doctor Who and Torchwood.
The actor also appeared in the 2018 series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and is now a judge on Dancing on Ice.
But what are his most famous roles so far and where is he from? Here's all you need to know about the talented star:
John Barrowman is a Scottish-American actor, singer, TV presenter, author, and comic book writer.
A star of stage and screen, he is best known for his various roles on Broadway and the West End, and for playing Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and spinoff Torchwood.
He has played lead roles in various musicals including Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, and Matador. He has appeared in various films including De-Lovely, The Producers and Zero Dark Thirty, and also starred in the comic book TV series Arrow.
He was also a judge on Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical talent shows How Do You Solve a Problem like Maria?, Any Dream Will Do and I'd Do Anything.
The first time he tasted TV success was as one of the original co-hosts of Live & Kicking, alongside Andi Peters and Emma Forbes.
John Barrowman was born on March 11, 1967. He celebrated his 53rd birthday in 2020.
He was born in Glasgow, and was the youngest of three children. He lived in Glasgow for the first eight years of his life.
His mother was a singer, while his father worked at the Caterpillar heavy machinery company in Uddingston.
In 1975, his father's company relocated the family to the United States. Barrowman later said: "Scotland gave us, as a family, closeness; America gave us the get-up-and-go."
John Barrowman met his husband, Scott Gill, during a production of Rope at the Chichester Festival Theatre in 1993.
John and Scott entered into a civil partnership in December 2006, and were legally married in the state of California in July 2013.
