John Barrowman facts: Dancing on Ice and Doctor Who star's age, husband and career revealed

John Barrowman is a familiar face to many cult TV fans thanks to his time on Doctor Who and Torchwood.

The actor also appeared in the 2018 series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and is now a judge on Dancing on Ice.

But what are his most famous roles so far and where is he from? Here's all you need to know about the talented star: