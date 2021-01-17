Phil Spector: Music producer convicted of murder dies at 81

Phil Spector: Music producer convicted of murder dies at 81. Picture: Getty

Pop producer Phil Spector has died at the age of 81 while serving a prison sentence for the murder of actor Lana Clarkson.

Music producer Phil Spector, who was famous for his "wall of sound" recordings which transformed the sound of pop music in the '60s, has died the age of 81.

Spector was serving a 19-years-to-life sentence for the 2003 murder of Hollywood actor Lana Clarkson, which he was convicted of in 2009.

His death was confirmed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, who said the music producer had died of "natural causes at 6.35pm on Saturday 16 January 2021".

Media reports have said the music producer died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in prison four weeks ago, The Guardian reports.

Spector had worked with Ike and Tina Turner, the Beatles and the Righteous Brothers, and also influenced music by the Beach Boys and Bruce Springsteen.

Between 1961 and 1965, he produced 20 top 40 hits.