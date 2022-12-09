Tina Turner's son Ronnie has died, aged 62

9 December 2022, 17:19

Tina Turner's son Ronnie has died
Tina Turner's son Ronnie has died. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Tina Turner's son Ronnie has reportedly died at the age of 62.

Tina Turner's son Ronnie was found dead at his Los Angeles home, TMZ reported on Friday (December 9).

Ronnie is said to have been found unresponsive by his neighbours. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

His death comes just four years after Tina's older son, Craig, died in July 2018. Tina gave birth to Craig when she was 18, after getting pregnant by saxophone player Raymond Hill.

Ronnie was born in 1960, to parents Tina and her husband Ike Turner. The couple split in 1976, after Tina accused Ike of abuse. Ike died of a drug overdose in 2007.

Ronnie Turner with his father Ike in 1999
Ronnie Turner with his father Ike in 1999. Picture: Alamy

He previously starred alongside his mother in her 1993 biopic What's Love Got To Do With It.

Ronnie Turner had a history of drug-related arrests, including one in August 1999 for possession of cocaine. He had previously battled cancer., and was also an accomplished musician.

Tina also adopted ex-husband Ike Turner's two sons, Ike Jr and Mike.

