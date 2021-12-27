Bob Marley facts: Music icon's wife, children, parents and death explained

Bob Marley was one of the greatest singers and music icons of all time.

The Jamaican musician is still considered one of the pioneers of reggae, who helped bring the styles of reggae, ska and rocksteady to the mainstream around the world.

Bob Marley helped increase the visibility of Jamaican music worldwide, and became a global icon of popular culture.

He sold over 75 million records worldwide, and his music continues and beliefs to inspire many people to this day.