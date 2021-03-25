Who was Elton John's dad Stanley Dwight and who plays him in Rocketman?

25 March 2021, 16:01

Elton John and his father Stanley
Elton John and his father Stanley. Picture: Getty/Rex Shutterstock

By Tom Eames

Elton John had a strained relationship with his father Stanley Dwight, who divorced his mother while Elton was still a young boy.

Elton John's father Stanley Dwight was one of the main characters in the Elton John biopic Rocketman, played by actor Steven Mackintosh.

Who was Elton John's mum Sheila and why did they fall out?

But what happened to Stanley and what was their relationship like?

  1. Who was Elton John's father?

    Elton John was born Reginald Kenneth Dwight on March 25, 1947, in Pinner, Middlesex.

    He was the eldest child of Stanley Dwight and only child of Sheila Eileen. He was raised in a council house by his maternal grandparents, in Pinner. His parents married in 1945.

    See more: Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed

    Stanley served as a flight lieutenant in the Royal Air Force, and he tried to move his son away from music to a more traditional career, such as banking.

    However, Stanley was also a trumpet player with the Bob Millar Band, a semi-professional big band that performed at military dances. He was also a keen record buyer.

    When Elton was 14 his parents divorced.

  2. What happened to Stanley Dwight?

    Stanley Dwight with second wife Edna in 1976
    Stanley Dwight with second wife Edna in 1976. Picture: Rex Shutterstock

    Stanley soon remarried, tying the knot with partner Edna in the 1970s.

    The couple had three children together - three boys - and Stanley passed away in 1991 after years of ill health.

    See more: Who was Elton John's mum? Rocketman singer's relationship with Sheila Farebrother revealed

  3. What has Elton said about his father?

    The music icon has admitted that he was never sure why his father did not attend his concerts, but hinted that homophobia may have been a reason.

    Writing in The Times, Elton said: "My father was sealed off from my talent and I never knew why. Was it homophobia? Was it fear?

    See more: Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

    "That was a painful loss for me. But it was also a painful loss, I think, for my dad. That’s what prejudice does to people.

    "He was a tough and unemotional man. Hard. In the RAF. He was dismissive, disappointed and finally absent. I just wanted him to acknowledge what I’d done. But he never did."

    See more: Did Elton John really pick his name from a bandmate and a John Lennon poster?

    He added: "It wasn’t that he didn’t know how to relate to kids. He left us, remarried and had another family, and by all accounts was a great dad to them. It wasn’t children, it was me."

  4. Who plays Stanley in Rocketman?

    Steven Mackintosh
    Steven Mackintosh. Picture: Getty

    Stanley is portrayed by actor Steven Mackintosh in Rocketman.

    The 52-year-old actor is known for his role as Andreas Tanis in the Underworld movies.

    See more: Who is John Reid? Queen and Elton John manager in Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman

    His other notable roles include Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Land Girls, and the first season of Luther.

    You may also recognise him as Fred in the Muppet Christmas Carol!

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John live

Elton John's 20 greatest songs, ranked

Features

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story
Elton John and his mum Sheila

Who was Elton John's mum? Rocketman singer's relationship with Sheila Farebrother revealed
Elton John and Gary Barlow have released a duet of 'Your Song' on YouTube.

Elton John and Gary Barlow release duet of 'Your Song' and it's sensational
The Freddie Mercury Tribute concert saw the George Michael and Lisa Stansfield (top) join stars including David Bowie and Annie Lennox in celebrating the life of the Queen frontman.

The Freddie Mercury tribute concert: A guide to the greatest gig of the ‘90s

Freddie Mercury

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Bruno Mars was interviewed by Jonathan Ross in 1989 as the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator.

4-year-old Bruno Mars was the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator and he was astounding

Bruno Mars

Queen's six-minute masterpiece 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is one of the most famous songs of all time and sold more than one million copies in 1975 alone.

The Story of... 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen

The Story of...

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Song Lists

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, baby and songs revealed

Music

Kim Appleby

Kim Appleby facts: Mel & Kim singer's age, songs, children and more revealed

Features