Who was Elton John's dad Stanley Dwight and who plays him in Rocketman?

Elton John had a strained relationship with his father Stanley Dwight, who divorced his mother while Elton was still a young boy.

Elton John's father Stanley Dwight was one of the main characters in the Elton John biopic Rocketman, played by actor Steven Mackintosh.

But what happened to Stanley and what was their relationship like?

Who was Elton John's father? Elton John was born Reginald Kenneth Dwight on March 25, 1947, in Pinner, Middlesex. He was the eldest child of Stanley Dwight and only child of Sheila Eileen. He was raised in a council house by his maternal grandparents, in Pinner. His parents married in 1945. Stanley served as a flight lieutenant in the Royal Air Force, and he tried to move his son away from music to a more traditional career, such as banking. However, Stanley was also a trumpet player with the Bob Millar Band, a semi-professional big band that performed at military dances. He was also a keen record buyer. When Elton was 14 his parents divorced.

What happened to Stanley Dwight? Stanley Dwight with second wife Edna in 1976. Picture: Rex Shutterstock Stanley soon remarried, tying the knot with partner Edna in the 1970s. The couple had three children together - three boys - and Stanley passed away in 1991 after years of ill health.

What has Elton said about his father? The music icon has admitted that he was never sure why his father did not attend his concerts, but hinted that homophobia may have been a reason. Writing in The Times, Elton said: "My father was sealed off from my talent and I never knew why. Was it homophobia? Was it fear? "That was a painful loss for me. But it was also a painful loss, I think, for my dad. That's what prejudice does to people. "He was a tough and unemotional man. Hard. In the RAF. He was dismissive, disappointed and finally absent. I just wanted him to acknowledge what I'd done. But he never did." He added: "It wasn't that he didn't know how to relate to kids. He left us, remarried and had another family, and by all accounts was a great dad to them. It wasn't children, it was me."