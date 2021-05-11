Who is John Reid? Queen and Elton John manager in Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman

Richard Madden as John Reid in Rocketman / Freddie mercury with the real John Reid / Aidan Gillen as John Reid in Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: 20th Century Fox/Getty/Paramount

By Tom Eames

John Reid was one of the historical figures depicted in the 2018 hit film Bohemian Rhapsody, and he's making a return in Rocketman.

Aidan Gillen played John Reid in the Freddie Mercury biopic, and he also appeared as a character in the Elton John movie Rocketman, played by Bodyguard's Richard Madden.

But who is John Reid and what is he famous for? Here are all the important facts: