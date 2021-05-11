Who is John Reid? Queen and Elton John manager in Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman

11 May 2021, 10:47

John Reid
Richard Madden as John Reid in Rocketman / Freddie mercury with the real John Reid / Aidan Gillen as John Reid in Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: 20th Century Fox/Getty/Paramount

By Tom Eames

John Reid was one of the historical figures depicted in the 2018 hit film Bohemian Rhapsody, and he's making a return in Rocketman.

Aidan Gillen played John Reid in the Freddie Mercury biopic, and he also appeared as a character in the Elton John movie Rocketman, played by Bodyguard's Richard Madden.

But who is John Reid and what is he famous for? Here are all the important facts:

  1. Who is John Reid and who did he manage?

    John Reid and Brian May in 2013
    John Reid and Brian May in 2013. Picture: Getty

    John Reid is a retired music manager.

    He started his career in 1967 at the age of 18, as a promoter for EMI.

    At 19, he became the Tamla Motown label manager for the UK. In 1971, he set up his own company with a few hundred pounds in savings and a £5,000 loan.

    He was the manager of Elton John from the 1970s until 1998, and he also managed Queen from 1975 to 1978.

    In 1994, he was the manager for Riverdance star Michael Flatley. After Flatley left Riverdance and ended his relationship with Reid, Flatley paid Reid approximately £1 million to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit.

    Reid retired from management in 1999. In 2005, he was a judge on the Australian version of The X Factor.

  2. Was he Elton John's lover and when did they fall out?

    Elton John And John Reid in 1988
    Elton John And John Reid in 1988. Picture: Getty

    Reid met Elton John, then known as Reg Dwight, at a Motown Christmas party.

    They later moved in with each other and became lovers, while Elton became Reid's first client.

    Their personal relationship ended after five years, but he remained Elton's manager until 1998.

    In Rocketman, Reid is painted as something of a villain in Elton's life, treating him poorly and even hitting him on at least one occasion.

    In recent years, their professional relationship ended over a leaked letter from Elton's accountants, which detailed Reid's spending, which was found by Benjamin Pell and published in the Daily Mirror.

    This led to a legal action in 2000, with Reid settling out of court by paying Elton £3.4 million.

    Elton and his mother Sheila also fell out after a "petty" argument in 2008, after Elton asked her to cut ties with John Reid.

  3. How old is John Reid?

    John Reid was born on September 9, 1949. He celebrated his 69th birthday in 2018.

    He was born in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland, and was the son of John Reid, a welder, and Betty, a shop worker.

    He attended St Mirin's Academy, where he was a fellow pupil of singers Gerry Rafferty and Joe Egan.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bob Marley

Bob Marley's 15 greatest ever songs, ranked

Bob Marley

Frontman of Pulp Jarvis Cocker (inset) crashed the stage while Michael Jackson was performing 'Earth Song' at the 1996 Brit Awards in London.

Remembering when Jarvis Cocker crashed the Brit Awards stage and 'mooned' Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox in 1989

Brit Awards: Remembering Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox's dreadful hosting gig in 1989
Adele in 2015

Adele facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, parents, children and net worth revealed

Adele

Elton John and Renate Blauel's Wedding in 1984

Who is Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel and where is she now?

Elton John

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?