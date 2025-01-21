Cody Johnson facts: The Painter singer’s age, songs, wife and more

Cody Johnson has gone from an indie rising star to a signed country superstar over the past few years. Picture: Getty

The ‘Til You Can’t’ singer will be headlining C2C in 2025.

Cody Johnson has come a long way from his origins as an independent country artist in the mid-00s.

After starting out balancing band life with his day job as a prison guard, Cody eventually quit his job and self-released six albums before getting his big break in 2016 with the release of his number-one indie record Gotta Be Me, and his first charting single ‘With You I Am’.

Two years later, Cody – or CoJo as he is familiarly known – was signed to Nashville’s Warner Records and readying himself for his first signed release and bigger and bigger hits soon followed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the self-made star who will soon be hopping across the pond to perform at C2C 2025...

How old is Cody Johnson?

Cody Johnson was born on May 21, 1987, in Sebastopol, Texas. The country star is now 37 years old.

Cody Johnson has enjoyed an incredible rise to fame over the past decade. Picture: Getty

How did Cody Johnson get started in music?

Cody was first introduced to music through his parents Sheila and Carl Johnson, who played several instruments and often sang and performed at their church.

But the ‘Wild as You’ singer claims he only really began to seriously learn to play music when he got to high school and realised it might help him grab the attention of some girls!

“That’s why everybody starts playing – for girls and beer,” CoJo jokingly told Westworld magazine in 2017.

Was Cody Johnson in the military?

No, prior to beginning his career in music, Cody Johnson was not a part of the US military.

However, the 37-year-old was once an officer of another kind until he chose to take the risk to try and pursue a career as a musician.

Cody Johnson performing at the 2013 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Picture: Getty

Before becoming a singer-songwriter, Cody worked as a prison officer at the John Wynne maximum-security men’s prison in Huntsville, Texas where his father also worked.

Reflecting on that early period in his life, Cody told Westworld: “When you grow up in a small town like Huntsville, you do what Daddy did...

“It was a steady paycheck and there was always a job there. You grow up quickly when you’re eighteen and working in the prison system.”

Cody credits one of the wardens at the John Wynne Unit for giving him the confidence to quit working as a prison guard when he was 19 and try out music-making full time.

“He said that I could always go back there if I fell flat on my face,” the Country Music Association (CMA) award-winner recalled.

And while this was never necessary, it’s clear from what CoJo’s recalled of his past that he is grateful for the start he got working at the prison.

What are Cody Johnson’s most popular songs?

Cody Johson released his debut album, Black and White Label, in 2006. Since then, the Texan musician has released eight more albums.

His latest, 2023’s Leather, won the CMA award for Album of the Year in November 2024.

Some of CoJo’s most popular songs include:

Til You Can’t

Me and My Kind

The Painter

With You I Am

Wild as You

Human

Diamond In My Pocket

Dirt Cheap

I’m Gonna Love You (with Carrie Underwood)

Dance Her Home

Who is Cody Johnson’s wife ?

Cody Johnson married his wife Brandi Johnson in 2008.

The pair met while teenagers at a Future Farmers of America event, and the childhood sweethearts began dating four years later.

Cody Johnson with his wife Brandi in 2024. Picture: Getty

Cody credits Brandi with his success, explaining to Cowboys & Indians magazine in 2023 that when he quit his job to pursue music full-time, she quit college in order to work two jobs and support the family.

“I pretty much owe everything I have to her. I pray daily, ‘Thank you for this woman.’” CoJo emotionally revealed.

“There are times I've wanted to quit music, in the last five years even. I’ve come home and said, 'I'm done. I can't do this anymore. It's eating me up.' And she'd say, 'Yes you can. You got to. You've got to get back to work, have a better mindset, and push through.' And I did.

“If I had to give it all up for her, I'd do it,” he added.

Brandi has appeared in several of Cody’s music videos, such as 2018’s ‘On My Way to You’, which she also helped produce.

Does Cody Johnson have kids?

Yes, Brandi and Cody share two daughters, Clara Mae, nine, and Cori, seven.

The two girls often join their dad on tour, with CoJo hilariously telling People magazine in 2018: “When you’re gonna go on the lead singer’s bus, you think you’re gonna see a lot of things, not toys and diapers everywhere, but that’s generally what it looks like.”

When is Cody Johnson’s UK tour?

Cody Johnson will be coming to the UK to headline 2025’s Country to Country festival alongside other stars including Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson.

'The Painter’ singer's UK festival dates are:

March 14 – C2C Belfast

March 15 – C2C Glasgow

March 16 – C2C London

For info on how to get tickets to see CoJo and others at Country to Country 2025, visit the festival’s website: c2c-countrytocountry.com