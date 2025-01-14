Carrie Underwood facts: Country singer’s age, songs, husband and more

Carrie Underwood rose to fame on the fourth season of American Idol. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

2025 marks 20 years since the ‘Before He Cheats’ singer first stepped into the spotlight on American Idol.

Carrie Underwood has enjoyed almost 20 years in the spotlight after winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005.

Since then, the country music icon has released hit after hit including standout singles like ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’, ‘Cowboy Casanova’ and of course, her debut: ‘Inside Your Heaven’.

Carrie’s fame recently saw her announced as a performer for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration later this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the country music icon...

How old is Carrie Underwood?

Carrie Marie Underwood was born on March 10, 1983. The country star is currently 41 years old.

Carrie performing at the 2022 BMI Country Awards. Picture: Getty

Carrie grew up on a farm near Checotah, Oklahoma with her parents Carole and Steve Underwood and her two sisters Shanna and Stephanie.

Both Shanna and Stephanie work as teachers, just like their mother Carole used to do.

How did Carrie Underwood start her music career?

Like so many country music stars, Carrie’s love for singing emerged when she was a child singing at her local church and performing at local talent shows and events.

When the ‘Before He Cheats’ star was just 14 years old, Carrie got the opportunity to audition for Nashville’s prestigious label Capitol Records but was eventually unsuccessful in getting a music deal.

Undeterred, however, Carrie continued singing, bringing her to the fateful day in 2004 when she auditioned for American Idol.

The then-21-year-old went on to win over her nation’s hearts with performances of songs including Tiffany’s ‘Could’ve Been’ and 'Heart’s ‘Alone’, and won the TV talent show’s fourth season in March 2005.

What are Carrie Underwood’s most popular songs?

Some of Carrie Underwood’s most popular songs include:

‘Before He Cheats’

‘If I Didn’t Love You’

‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’

‘Church Bells’

‘Blown Away’

‘Cowboy Casanova’

‘Out Of That Truck’

‘Inside Your Heaven’

‘I’m Gonna Love You’

‘Take Me Out’

Who is Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher?

Carrie Underwood has been married to her husband, Canadian retired hockey player Mike Fisher, since July 2010.

The pair reportedly met after the ‘Church Bells’ singer’s bassist invited Mike, a personal friend of his, backstage one evening after one of her tour shows in 2008.

Carrie with Mike at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. Picture: Getty

The pair got engaged in 2009 after successfully navigating the struggles of the long-distance relationship which was often caused by their opposing lives on tour.

Gushing about her husband in an E!News interview in 2016, Carrie said: “My husband is as wonderful as he is hot, and I feel like that's rare.

“He's amazing. He's such a great dad and he's so supportive of what I do and I'm supportive of him and we just love our little family.

"I've seen my husband twice in the past month, but we'll hang on until we can be together. It makes those moments that you are together more special."

Mike retired from ice hockey in 2018. Paying an emotional tribute to her husband’s 17-season-long career in the North American NHL (National Hockey League), Carrie shared: “I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life.”

Do Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have children?

Yes, the ‘Inside Your Heaven’ singer and her husband share two children together.

The couple’s first son, Isaiah Michael Fisher was born on February 27, 2015.

On January 21, 2019, Carrie and Mike welcomed their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, into the world, after suffering several miscarriages in the few years prior.

“Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you,” Carrie said on social media when celebrating Jacob’s second birthday in 2021.

Isaiah and Jacob are now nine and five years old, respectively.

Will Carrie Underwood perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration?

Yes, Carrie Underwood is one of the performers who has been announced to be singing at the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States.

After news of her taking part in the political ceremony broke on January 13, Carrie shared a statement saying: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future,” she added.

Joining Carrie for the ceremony, which will see President-elect Donald Trump swear the presidential oath of office, will also be ‘Y.M.C.A.’ stars the Village People, fellows country singer Lee Greenwood, and opera singer Christopher Maccio.

Donald Trump’s inauguration will take place on January 20, at around 5pm GMT (12pm EST).