Loretta Lynn's granddaughter sings a stunning original song on American Idol

"I wanna own my voice.."

It's hard enough plucking up the courage to sing in front of millions of people on TV, and while some people may think that having musical family roots can help, it brings its own challenges.

So we're applauding Emmy Russell – the 24-year-old granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn – who rocked up to American Idol with one of her own compositions.

"I think there's a reason why I am a little timid, and I think it's because I wanna own my voice," Emmy said

"That's why I wanna challenge myself and come out here."

Playing the piano while she sang, Emmy performed her own song 'Skinny', which she wrote about her struggles with an eating disorder.

"Emmy, you're an A+ songwriter," said judge Katy Perry, who is enjoying her last season on American Idol before she quits to focus on her own career.

"So was your grandma. You got the gift. I don't think you need to compare yourself to what grandma was. You're totally different. You shouldn't give yourself all that pressure."

Emmy's spot on American Idol isn't her first high-profile public appearance.

She played her own 'Memaw's Guitar', a tribute to Loretta, at the Grand Ole Opry in April 2023.

Less than a month after Lynn died in October 2022, Emmy also played 'Lay Me Down' as a duet with Lukas Nelson during the all-star Coal Miner's Daughter event.

Loretta had originally recorded the song as a duet with Lukas's dad Willie Nelson.