Carrie Underwood to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration – all the details

Carrie Underwood will perform at the 47th President's inauguration. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ singer will perform at the January 20 event.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Carrie Underwood will be one of the performers at Donald Trump’s inauguration next week.

The ‘Before He Cheats’ star is set to perform a rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’ at the 47th President’s second inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Presidential inaugurations take place around 11 weeks after the election of a US President, and see the incoming (or continuing) President take the all-important presidential oath of office, as is required by the US constitution.

After news of Carrie’s involvement in the political ceremony broke online yesterday (Monday, January 13), the American Idol winner shared a statement about her choice to take part in the event.

Carrie recently performed at New York's New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration in Times Square. Picture: Getty

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Carrie’s statement said.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

2025 is set to be a special year for Carrie, as it marks the 20th anniversary of her winning the fourth season of American Idol, a career achievement that launched her into the spotlight.

Also performing alongside the 41-year-old country star at the inauguration will be American disco pop group the Village People, best known for their hit song ‘Y.M.C.A’.

The Village People will also perform at the January 20 event. Picture: Getty

After news about their involvement in the ceremony was shared, the Village People also shared a statement saying: “We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics.

“Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost.

“Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

Country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio will also perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Outgoing President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021 saw artists including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry perform ahead of his swearing into office as the 46th President of the United States.