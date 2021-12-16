Carrie Underwood and John Legend team up for festive ‘Hallelujah’ duet

By Hannah Lovejoy

Carrie Underwood and John Legend teamed up to provide a festive performance during the finale of The Voice US on Tuesday (December 14).

Carrie Underwood appeared on the music show as a guest star before taking to the stage to perform a Christmas duet with The Voice US coach John Legend.

The musicians sang ‘Hallelujah’ with John on the piano while Carrie led the way with her vocals. Their thoughtful performance was well received by viewers and the audience at Universal Studios.

Performing together, John and Carrie sang in unison: “Let the world stand still, the church bells ring / Silent night as the angels sing / Hallelujah, Hallelujah / Let the magic warm the moonlit air / Hear the choirs join in singing everywhere / Hallelujah, Hallelujah.’

‘Hallelujah’ appeared on Carrie’s festive project in 2020 - the album is titled My Gift and the track list includes some familiar festive songs. These include ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’, ‘O Holy Night’ and ‘Little Drummer Boy’.

Posting on Instagram, John shared a video in which he sat down at a keyboard with Carrie as they had a discussion about music.

John asked Carrie about her Christmas album My Gift and what it meant for her to be able to release it.

“I’d been thinking about it for years, something I’d always wanted to do but as you know it’s like you have what you do on a normal basis,” Carrie explained to John.

Carrie detailed how much planning went into the process and said that she started working on the album in 2019.

The singer-songwriters also mentioned their collaboration and revealed that John co-wrote the track with Toby Gad.

After agreeing to sing the song together, John mentioned that it became a “magical duet”.

John said: “It became a really magical duet together, I was so honoured to be on your album. The Christmas album is beautiful, it’s called My Gift and it’s gorgeous.”