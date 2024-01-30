Heart announce UK tour in 2024 with Squeeze in support

Rock icons Heart are heading on a world tour in 2024.
Rock icons Heart are heading on a world tour in 2024.

By Thomas Edward

The Wilson sisters are back.

After the rock icons celebrated their 50th year as a band with a comeback show on New Year's Eve, Heart are heading back on the road.

Prior to their recent reunion, Ann and Nancy Wilson last played together as a full band in 2016, with a reported dispute between the sisters keeping them apart.

Any rumours of a rift have firmly been put to bed with the announcement of a world tour in 2024 however.

The influential rockers behind classic tracks like 'Crazy On You', 'Barracuda', and 'Alone' have confirmed the Royal Flush tour will see them play huge shows across the UK, Europe, and North America.

For their UK leg of concerts, Heart will be joined by none other than Squeeze as their main support act.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will head to Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, and of course London for their shows with Squeeze.

"We're excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans," Heart singer Ann Wilson said in an accompanying press statement.

"The exceptional talent of the band - Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean - brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance."

Her sister and iconic guitarist Nancy Wilson added: "I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans."

"We can't wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on-the-spot rock show."

Squeeze's Glenn Tilbrook chimed in saying: "I'm so looking forward to sharing stages all over the UK with Heart this is a most unexpected pleasure!", with Chris Difford adding: "Very much looking forward to being on the bigger stages with Heart, a legendary summer show with lots to look forward to."

Heart's Nancy Wilson (left) and Ann Wilson (right) on stage together in 2019. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Heart's Nancy Wilson (left) and Ann Wilson (right) on stage together in 2019.

Rumours of a rift between Heart's leading ladies came to fruition after a dispute where Ann's husband was arrested for allegedly hitting one of Nancy's children.

In the year that followed, they continued to tour together despite not speaking directly to one another for the remaining dates after the incident, according to Rolling Stone.

That was all dispelled after the Wilson sisters reunited on stage in 2019 for a charity concert.

Ann vehemently denied any rift, telling Classic Rock magazine in 2022: "It's a myth. Nancy and I are OK with each other. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven't figured out a compromise yet."

With the announcement of their Royal Flush world tour, we may also get to hear the band's first new music since 2016's Beautiful Broken.

Tickets go on sale on 2nd February 2024 which you can here. The full UK dates for Heart's 2024 Royal Flush world tour are below:

July 2024:

1 – London, UK, The O2

3 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena

5 – Nottingham, UK, Capital FM Arena

6 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

8 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

9 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

