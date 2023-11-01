Rock icons Heart announce reunion show on New Year's Eve

Rock icons Heart have announced a reunion show in their hometown of Seattle on New Year's Eve. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

They are two of rock music's most iconic sisters.

Not only are Ann and Nancy Wilson sisters, but they're also two of the most important and influential female musicians in rock music history.

Founding the classic rock band Heart in 1973, the Wilson sisters became the first hard rock band fronted by females.

Ann's powerful, operatic voice coupled with Nancy's incredible ability on guitar meant that huge success awaited them. And it did:

Heart went on to become one of the defining hard rock bands of the era, scoring top 40 hits on the US charts with singles 'Magic Man', 'Crazy on You' and 'Barracuda'.

In the following decade they went to number one on two occasions with 'These Dreams' and 'Alone', which attributed to the band selling over 50 million records worldwide throughout their glittering career.

But despite all the fame and success, the sisters are still prone to falling out like most families, but have put any rumours of a fallout to bed.

The pair have announced a Heart reunion show on New Year's Eve in their hometown of Seattle, which will mark the band's first show since 2016.

Posting on their social media channels, Heart wrote: "Seattle's own Heart are going to ring in the New Year at Climate Pledge Arena on 12/31 with very special guest Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, and you don't want to miss it!"

Jason Bonham is the son of the iconic Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, who will join Heart for the year-end celebration.

Heart last played as a full band in 2016, in which the Wilson sisters had a reported dispute over an incident where Ann's husband was arrested for allegedly hitting one of Nancy's children.

Rolling Stone magazine reported in the year that followed that they continued to tour together despite not speaking directly to one another for the remaining dates when the incident occurred.

Many believed that the pair were no longer on good terms, which was dispelled in 2019 after they reunited on stage for a charity concert.

Ann and Nancy Wilson - performing together here in 2019 - called reports of their rift a "myth". (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine in 2022, Ann Wilson denied any rift between the two.

"It's a myth. Nancy and I are OK with each other. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven't figured out a compromise yet."

Earlier this month, Ann brought out Nancy as a special guest during one of her own concerts to perform the classic Heart hit 'Barracuda'.

Even earlier this year, Ann revealed that the pair were also working together on new music, which would mark the band's first full album since 2016's Beautiful Broken.

Tickets for their reunion show on New Year's Eve are now available via Ticketmaster - buy them here.