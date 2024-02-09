Shania Twain announced as BST Hyde Park headliner with The Corrs as support

Shania Twain is headlining BST Hyde Park. Picture: Shania Twain/Maverick London

By Tom Eames

Country royalty is coming to London this summer!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

American Express presents BST Hyde Park has announced that Shania Twain will be one of this year's headliners.

Shania will take to the stage on Sunday, July 7, for her BST Hyde Park debut.

The Corrs will support Shania on the day, with more names to be announced. Tickets for this show will go on sale on Wednesday (February 14) at 10am.

She said: “I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there.

"It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year. It’s going to be a s**t-kicking party!”.

The lineup for 2024 is shaping up nicely, with Shania Twain joining previously announced headliners Andrea Bocelli (July 5), Robbie Williams (July 6) and Stray Kids (July 14), with more artists to be revealed soon.

This announcement follows the BST Hyde Park 2023 shows, featuring legendary acts such as Pink, Guns N’ Roses, Take That, BLACKPINK, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and Lana Del Rey.