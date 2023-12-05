Robbie Williams announced as BST Hyde Park headliner for 2024: Tickets and date revealed
5 December 2023, 09:00
Robbie Williams will make his return to Hyde Park next summer for a UK exclusive show.
Listen to this article
The legendary performer will headline British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday (December 8) at 10am.
- Robbie Williams dedicates touching rendition of 'Angels' for fan who died at recent Sydney show
- The Story of... 'Angels' by Robbie Williams
- Robbie Williams: How many children does he have with wife Ayda Field?
“It’s an honour to be back here to headline BST Hyde Park. I can’t wait to see you all there!”, said Robbie.
2024 may prove to be a massive year for Robbie and his fans. Fresh from the release of his hit Netflix documentary, he will also be releasing his own biopic Better Man next year.
Directed by the Greatest Showman's Michael Gracev, the musical film will document his life and career, including his days with Take That and when he became an international solo star.
Robbie last headlined BST Hyde Park in 2019. He follows the previously announced headliner Andrea Bocelli on July 5. More acts will be announced soon.
Special guests and supporting acts for Robbie will be announced soon.