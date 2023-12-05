Robbie Williams announced as BST Hyde Park headliner for 2024: Tickets and date revealed

5 December 2023, 09:00

Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams. Picture: Robbie Williams/BST Hyde Park

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams will make his return to Hyde Park next summer for a UK exclusive show.

The legendary performer will headline British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday (December 8) at 10am.

“It’s an honour to be back here to headline BST Hyde Park. I can’t wait to see you all there!”, said Robbie.

2024 may prove to be a massive year for Robbie and his fans. Fresh from the release of his hit Netflix documentary, he will also be releasing his own biopic Better Man next year.

Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park
Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Robbie Williams/BST Hyde Park

Directed by the Greatest Showman's Michael Gracev, the musical film will document his life and career, including his days with Take That and when he became an international solo star.

Robbie last headlined BST Hyde Park in 2019. He follows the previously announced headliner Andrea Bocelli on July 5. More acts will be announced soon.

Special guests and supporting acts for Robbie will be announced soon.

