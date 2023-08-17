Andrea Corr facts: Corrs singer's age, husband, children and career explained

17 August 2023, 14:15

Andrea Corr in 1997
Andrea Corr in 1997. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Andrea Corr is a talented and versatile Irish artist who has achieved fame and success as a singer, songwriter, musician and actress

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She is best known as the lead vocalist of the popular band The Corrs, which she formed with her three siblings in 1990.

The Corrs have sold over 40 million albums worldwide and have won numerous awards for their blend of pop, rock and Celtic music.

Andrea Corr also pursued a solo career as a singer and an actress. She released her first solo album, Ten Feet High, in 2007, which showcased a more dance-pop-oriented style. Her second album, Lifelines, in 2011, was a collection of covers of songs that influenced her as a young artist.

She also appeared in several films and stage productions, such as Evita, The Boys from County Clare, The Bridge and Jane Eyre.

Andrea Corr is not only a successful entertainer, but also a generous philanthropist. She has been involved in many charitable causes, such as raising awareness and funds for AIDS in Africa through Nelson Mandela’s 46664 campaign, supporting the victims of the Omagh bombing in Northern Ireland, donating to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne and performing at Live 8 to promote the Make Poverty History campaign.

She and her siblings were awarded honorary MBEs by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005 for their contribution to music and charity.

  1. How old is Andrea Corr?

    Andrea Corr singing in 2022
    Andrea Corr singing in 2022. Picture: Getty

    Andrea Corr was born on May 17, 1974 in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland. She celebrated her 49th birthday in 2023.

    Her parents were Gerry Corr and Jean Corr, who were both musicians themselves. They played songs by ABBA and The Eagles in local pubs in Dundalk, Ireland, where they raised their five children. They also encouraged their children to pursue music and taught them how to play various instruments.

    Andrea's mother died in 1999 and her father passed away in 2015.

    Older brother Gerard was killed when he was just three years old in a road accident, before she and her sister Caroline were born.

  2. How did The Corrs form?

    Sharon Corr, Jim Corr, Andrea Corr and Caroline Corr of The Corrs
    Sharon Corr, Jim Corr, Andrea Corr and Caroline Corr of The Corrs. Picture: Getty

    The Corrs are a family band that consists of four siblings: Andrea, Caroline, Sharon and Jim. They formed in 1990 in their hometown of Dundalk, Ireland, where they grew up in a musical family.

    The Corrs’ career took off in 1991 when they auditioned for the film The Commitments. Andrea won a speaking role as Sharon Rabbitte. They impressed the film’s musical director, John Hughes, who became their manager.

    He helped them secure a record deal with Atlantic Records and introduced them to producer David Foster, who mentored them and helped them refine their sound.

    The Corrs have released seven studio albums and numerous singles, which have sold 40 million albums worldwide.

    The Corrs play various instruments, such as the tin whistle, the violin, the guitar, the piano, the drums and the bodhrán. They also sing in English and Irish Gaelic.

    The Corrs are one of the most successful Irish bands of all time, and have collaborated with many famous artists, such as Bono, Mick Fleetwood, The Chieftains and Ron Wood.

  3. What are The Corrs most famous songs?

    The Corrs - Dreams [Official Video]

    Some of their most famous songs are:

    • 'Breathless': This was perhaps their biggest hit single, which reached number one in several countries. It is a catchy and upbeat song that showcases Andrea’s vocals and the band’s pop-rock style. It was released in 2000 as the first single from their third album, In Blue.
    • 'Runaway': This is their debut single, which was released in 1995 as part of their first album, Forgiven, Not Forgotten. It is a beautiful and romantic ballad that features Andrea’s tin whistle and Sharon’s violin. It was re-released in 1999 with a new remix by Tin Tin Out.
    • 'What Can I Do': This is another popular song from their second album, Talk on Corners, which was released in 1997. It is a melancholic and soulful song that expresses the longing for a lost love.
    • 'Summer Sunshine': This is a cheerful and sunny song that celebrates the joy of summer. It was released in 2004 as the lead single from their fifth album, Borrowed Heaven.
    • 'Dreams': This is a cover of the classic song by Fleetwood Mac, which was released in 1998.

  4. Is Andrea Corr married?

    Andrea Corr and husband Brett Desmond in 2009
    Andrea Corr and husband Brett Desmond in 2009. Picture: Getty

    Andrea Corr married Brett Desmond, the son of a billionaire Irish businessman, on August 21, 2009 in a traditional Irish ceremony in County Clare, Ireland.

    They have two children together, a son named Brett Jr and a daughter named Jean.

    Sharon Corr and Caroline Corr sang 'No Frontiers' at the wedding, while Damien Dempsey, Sharon Shannon, Seamus Begley, and Andrea Corr herself also performed on stage in the church.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Parkinson with George Michael

Remembering George Michael's heartwarming and hilarious interview with Michael Parkinson in 1998

George Michael

Michael Parkinson's best interviews

Michael Parkinson: TV chat show icon's 10 greatest interviews

TV & Film

Bill Medley in 1977

Bill Medley facts: Righteous Brothers singer's age, wife, children, songs and career explained
Samantha Fox in 2018

Samantha Fox facts: Model and singer's age, wife, songs and career explained

Olivia Newton-John's husband has opened up about his year without his late wife and how he celebrated their first wedding anniversary without her.

Olivia Newton-John's husband opens up about losing wife and how he marked their 15th anniversary

Olivia Newton-John

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother