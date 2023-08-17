Andrea Corr facts: Corrs singer's age, husband, children and career explained

On Air Now
17 August 2023
Andrea Corr is a talented and versatile Irish artist who has achieved fame and success as a singer, songwriter, musician and actress
She is best known as the lead vocalist of the popular band The Corrs, which she formed with her three siblings in 1990.
The Corrs have sold over 40 million albums worldwide and have won numerous awards for their blend of pop, rock and Celtic music.
Andrea Corr also pursued a solo career as a singer and an actress. She released her first solo album, Ten Feet High, in 2007, which showcased a more dance-pop-oriented style. Her second album, Lifelines, in 2011, was a collection of covers of songs that influenced her as a young artist.
She also appeared in several films and stage productions, such as Evita, The Boys from County Clare, The Bridge and Jane Eyre.
Andrea Corr is not only a successful entertainer, but also a generous philanthropist. She has been involved in many charitable causes, such as raising awareness and funds for AIDS in Africa through Nelson Mandela’s 46664 campaign, supporting the victims of the Omagh bombing in Northern Ireland, donating to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne and performing at Live 8 to promote the Make Poverty History campaign.
She and her siblings were awarded honorary MBEs by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005 for their contribution to music and charity.
Andrea Corr was born on May 17, 1974 in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland. She celebrated her 49th birthday in 2023.
Her parents were Gerry Corr and Jean Corr, who were both musicians themselves. They played songs by ABBA and The Eagles in local pubs in Dundalk, Ireland, where they raised their five children. They also encouraged their children to pursue music and taught them how to play various instruments.
Andrea's mother died in 1999 and her father passed away in 2015.
Older brother Gerard was killed when he was just three years old in a road accident, before she and her sister Caroline were born.
The Corrs are a family band that consists of four siblings: Andrea, Caroline, Sharon and Jim. They formed in 1990 in their hometown of Dundalk, Ireland, where they grew up in a musical family.
The Corrs’ career took off in 1991 when they auditioned for the film The Commitments. Andrea won a speaking role as Sharon Rabbitte. They impressed the film’s musical director, John Hughes, who became their manager.
He helped them secure a record deal with Atlantic Records and introduced them to producer David Foster, who mentored them and helped them refine their sound.
The Corrs have released seven studio albums and numerous singles, which have sold 40 million albums worldwide.
The Corrs play various instruments, such as the tin whistle, the violin, the guitar, the piano, the drums and the bodhrán. They also sing in English and Irish Gaelic.
The Corrs are one of the most successful Irish bands of all time, and have collaborated with many famous artists, such as Bono, Mick Fleetwood, The Chieftains and Ron Wood.
The Corrs - Dreams [Official Video]
Some of their most famous songs are:
Andrea Corr married Brett Desmond, the son of a billionaire Irish businessman, on August 21, 2009 in a traditional Irish ceremony in County Clare, Ireland.
They have two children together, a son named Brett Jr and a daughter named Jean.
Sharon Corr and Caroline Corr sang 'No Frontiers' at the wedding, while Damien Dempsey, Sharon Shannon, Seamus Begley, and Andrea Corr herself also performed on stage in the church.