The Corrs share gorgeous cover of Fleetwood Mac's 'Songbird' in tribute to Christine McVie

1 December 2023, 16:30

The Corrs have released a gorgeous cover version of Fleetwood Mac's 'Songbird' in honour of Christine McVie.
The Corrs have released a gorgeous cover version of Fleetwood Mac's 'Songbird' in honour of Christine McVie. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been a year since we lost her.

On 30th November 2022, Fleetwood Mac's long-time member and songwriting lynchpin Christine McVie sadly passed.

Following her untimely death, she left an indelible imprint on pop and rock music history with her songs.

Fleetwood Mac are one of the world's biggest-ever bands, and they have the contributions of McVie to thank.

Her songs remain some of the band's most iconic, namely 'Don't Stop', 'Little Lies', 'Everywhere', and 'You Make Loving Fun'.

On the first anniversary of her death, The Corrs have paid tribute to Christine McVie by covering one of her most beloved songs, in 'Songbird'.

'Songbird' featured on Fleetwood Mac's best-selling, era-defining 1977 album Rumours, and remains a fan favourite still.

Now, to coincide with the release of their greatest hits album and the one-year anniversary of McVie's passing, The Corrs have released their own version.

The Irish band made of siblings Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim wrote in a post: "Our version of Fleetwood Mac's 'Songbird' is released today to honour the legendary Christine McVie," alongside a visualiser to accompany the cover.

Produced by Robbie Williams' long-time collaborator Guy Chambers, 'Songbird' features on an expanded version of Best Of The Corrs, which was released on 1st December 2023.

Songbird

Not only does The Corrs' updated greatest hits album feature one of Christine McVie's Fleetwood Mac-written songs, there are three.

The album also includes glorious cover versions of huge hits in 'Little Lies' and 'Everywhere'.

The Irish group behind pop hits 'Breathless' and 'Runaway' weren't the only people paying tribute to McVie, with tributes pouring out from the music world.

One of the more touching sentiments was by Fleetwood Mac drummer and founder Mick Fleetwood, who wrote: "I miss you…Fleetwood Mac misses you."

Posting on Twitter, his full post reads: "Dear Chris, a year ago today you flew away, and memories come flooding back," accompanying an image of the pair laughing together.

"Too many to mention! I miss you…Fleetwood Mac misses you…along with so many who loved your music. Always love, Mick Fleetwood."

