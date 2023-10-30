Guy Chambers facts: Songwriters' age, wife, family, songs and Robbie Williams partnership explained

Guy Chambers in 2012. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Owen

Guy Chambers is one of the most successful and prolific songwriters and producers in the UK, with more than 50 gold or platinum albums to his credit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He is best known for his long-standing collaboration with pop superstar Robbie Williams, with whom he co-wrote some of the biggest hits of the late 1990s and early 2000s, such as 'Angels', 'Rock DJ', 'Feel' and 'Let Me Entertain You'.

He has also worked with a variety of other artists, ranging from Mark Ronson and The Wanted to Kate Melua and Beverley Knight.