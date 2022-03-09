Katie Melua facts: Singer's husband, songs, age and career revealed

9 March 2022, 16:36

Katie Melua
Picture: Getty

Katie Melua burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s, and has continued to sell millions of records worldwide.

She is one of the most successful British singer-songwriters of the past couple of decades, and here are all the important facts every fan should know:

  1. Who is Katie Melua?

    Katie Melua is a Georgian-British singer-songwriter. She moved to the UK at the age of eight, first to Northern Ireland and then to London in 1999.

    She is signed to the small Dramatico record label, and is managed by composer Mike Batt, of Wombles fame.

    She made her debut with 2003's Call Off the Search at the age of 19, which sold nearly 2 million copies in its first five months.

    Katie has released seven albums in total, the most recent of which is 2016's In Winter.

  2. Katie Melua songs: What are her biggest hits?

    While predominantly an album artist, she has scored a few famous hits, including:

    - 'The Closest Thing to Crazy'
    - 'Crawling Up a Hill'
    - 'If You Were a Sailboat'
    - 'What a Wonderful World' (with Eva Cassidy) - a UK number one
    - 'The Flood'
    - 'Fields of Gold'

  3. Katie Melua age: How old is she and what is her nationality?

    Katie Melua was born on September 16, 1984. She celebrated her 37th birthday in 2021.

    Her birth name was Ketevan Melua, and she was known as Ketino to her family. Her parents are Amiran and Tamara Melua, and Katie was born in Kutaisi, Georgia, which was then part of the Soviet Union.

    She spent her first years with her grandparents in Tbilisi, before moving with her parents and brother to the town of Batumi, Ajaria, where her father worked as a heart specialist.

    At this time, Katie sometimes had to carry buckets of water up five flights of stairs to her family's flat. She later said: "Now, when I'm staying in luxurious hotels, I think back to those days."

    On August 10, 2005, Katie became a British citizen with her parents and brother.

  4. Katie Melua wedding and husband: Is she married?

    Katie Melua and James Toseland
    Katie Melua and James Toseland. Picture: Getty

    In January 2012, Katie Melua announced her engagement to World Superbike racer and musician James Toseland.

    The couple married on September 1, 2012 in the Nash Conservatory at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London.

    In 2020, Katie confirmed that the couple had divorced.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Guess the Song Lyric Quiz

QUIZ: Can you complete all these song titles?

Quizzes

Michael Buble's romcom homage video

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana recreate classic romcoms in fantastic new music video

Michael Bublé

Shania Twain's iconic music video

The Story of... 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' by Shania Twain

The Story of...

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
One day after Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012, Celine Dion took the stage at the Grammy Awards to pay tribute to the sensational singer with a rendition of one of her most famous songs.

Whitney Houston and Celine Dion's duet of ‘Greatest Love Of All’ recorded 25 years apart is spectacular

Whitney Houston

Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive

The Story of... 'I Will Survive' by Gloria Gaynor

The Story of...

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed