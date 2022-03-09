Katie Melua facts: Singer's husband, songs, age and career revealed
9 March 2022, 16:36
Katie Melua burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s, and has continued to sell millions of records worldwide.
She is one of the most successful British singer-songwriters of the past couple of decades, and here are all the important facts every fan should know:
-
Who is Katie Melua?View this post on Instagram
I was absolutely blown away by the most magical evening in Richterswil last night. Massive thank you to Noel & Peter for arranging such a special intimate gig, and to the people of Richterswil for welcoming us so warmly. I’ve always loved coming to Switzerland and can’t wait to come back again in November on tour! #summer2018
Katie Melua is a Georgian-British singer-songwriter. She moved to the UK at the age of eight, first to Northern Ireland and then to London in 1999.
She is signed to the small Dramatico record label, and is managed by composer Mike Batt, of Wombles fame.
She made her debut with 2003's Call Off the Search at the age of 19, which sold nearly 2 million copies in its first five months.
Katie has released seven albums in total, the most recent of which is 2016's In Winter.
-
Katie Melua songs: What are her biggest hits?
While predominantly an album artist, she has scored a few famous hits, including:
- 'The Closest Thing to Crazy'
- 'Crawling Up a Hill'
- 'If You Were a Sailboat'
- 'What a Wonderful World' (with Eva Cassidy) - a UK number one
- 'The Flood'
- 'Fields of Gold'
-
Katie Melua age: How old is she and what is her nationality?
Katie Melua was born on September 16, 1984. She celebrated her 37th birthday in 2021.
Her birth name was Ketevan Melua, and she was known as Ketino to her family. Her parents are Amiran and Tamara Melua, and Katie was born in Kutaisi, Georgia, which was then part of the Soviet Union.
She spent her first years with her grandparents in Tbilisi, before moving with her parents and brother to the town of Batumi, Ajaria, where her father worked as a heart specialist.
At this time, Katie sometimes had to carry buckets of water up five flights of stairs to her family's flat. She later said: "Now, when I'm staying in luxurious hotels, I think back to those days."
On August 10, 2005, Katie became a British citizen with her parents and brother.
-
Katie Melua wedding and husband: Is she married?
In January 2012, Katie Melua announced her engagement to World Superbike racer and musician James Toseland.
The couple married on September 1, 2012 in the Nash Conservatory at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London.
In 2020, Katie confirmed that the couple had divorced.