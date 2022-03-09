Katie Melua facts: Singer's husband, songs, age and career revealed

Katie Melua burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s, and has continued to sell millions of records worldwide.

She is one of the most successful British singer-songwriters of the past couple of decades, and here are all the important facts every fan should know:

Katie Melua songs: What are her biggest hits? While predominantly an album artist, she has scored a few famous hits, including: - 'The Closest Thing to Crazy'

- 'Crawling Up a Hill'

- 'If You Were a Sailboat'

- 'What a Wonderful World' (with Eva Cassidy) - a UK number one

- 'The Flood'

- 'Fields of Gold'

Katie Melua age: How old is she and what is her nationality? Katie Melua was born on September 16, 1984. She celebrated her 37th birthday in 2021. Her birth name was Ketevan Melua, and she was known as Ketino to her family. Her parents are Amiran and Tamara Melua, and Katie was born in Kutaisi, Georgia, which was then part of the Soviet Union. She spent her first years with her grandparents in Tbilisi, before moving with her parents and brother to the town of Batumi, Ajaria, where her father worked as a heart specialist. At this time, Katie sometimes had to carry buckets of water up five flights of stairs to her family's flat. She later said: "Now, when I'm staying in luxurious hotels, I think back to those days." On August 10, 2005, Katie became a British citizen with her parents and brother.