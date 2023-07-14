He told BANG Showbiz: "My experience was so traumatising. I had a father who was a violent alcoholic and he used to beat my mum and I was a really sensitive little kid. He was the first person to call me a gay slur and he called me the F word."

According to Darren, his father was a "violent alcoholic" who beat his mother and "insulted" him over being gay, making his upbringing "traumatising" for him.

He was born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, to parents Judy and Richard. He has two siblings: an older sister, Tracey, and an older brother, Peter.

In the 'Savage Garden', the natural rules of the planet take precedence above anything beautiful or civilised.

However, the name was already registered to another band in the UK. Before changing their name to Savage Garden—a word used by Anne Rice to describe the world as seen through Lestat de Lioncourt's eyes in her novel The Vampire Lestat—Hayes and Jones first sent their first demo tape to record labels under the moniker Bliss.

Despite damaging his voice during the audition, Darren was successful. After the cover band disbanded in 1994, Darren teamed up with Daniel to form the duo band Crush.

Darren Hayes responded to Daniel Jones' 1993 post for a lead singer vacancy in the band Red Edge in the Brisbane music journal Time Off.

Is Darren Hayes married?

Darren Hayes with ex-wife Colby Taylor in 1998. Picture: Getty

In 1994, Darren Hayes married makeup artist Colby Taylor, his childhood sweetheart.

The couple divorced in 2000.

In the early 2000s, he began telling friends and the CEO of his label, Sony, that he was gay.

In 2005, in London, he entered into a private marriage ceremony his partner of two years, Richard Cullen, in a secret ceremony. In 2006, they had a civil former partnership. In 2013, they officially married, in California.

Darren said in a 2017 interview with Attitude: "I don't regret [publicly coming out] for a second. It wasn't that I was blacklisted, but it was that I became a 'niche' artist purely based on my sexuality.

"There was a kind of unintentionally patronizing view of me. No longer a sexual object, but more of someone you might take home to Mom [...] I was suddenly your gay uncle. That was frustrating. My sexuality was used as a descriptor, and if you think about it, that's nuts. No one says 'Openly heterosexual singer Adele.' "

In May 2023, Darren announced his separation from Cullen, saying: "After 17 years of marriage to the best person I ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has greatly and beautifully come to rest.

"In honour of this realisation, we separated earlier this year and have been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive change in our lives. Because people will ask, let me answer the ugly questions to get them out of the way forever – no, there’s no scandal to report, no infidelity, guilty or third party. It's just life.

"We adore each other and always will. We view our marriage as our greatest collaboration. Nobody can ever take away what we achieved together. We are still best friends. We always will be."