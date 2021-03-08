Gary Barlow releases gorgeous duet of 'I Knew I Loved You' with Savage Garden's Darren Hayes

8 March 2021, 17:48

Gary Barlow and Darren Hayes sing 'I Knew I Loved You'
Gary Barlow and Darren Hayes sing 'I Knew I Loved You'. Picture: Gary Barlow/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow's new Crooner Sessions video duet is a fantastic team-up with fellow '90s hero Darren Hayes.

Take That star Gary Barlow was joined by Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes in his latest Crooner Sessions video, as the pair took on the latter's ballad 'I Knew I Loved You'.

Gary wrote: "Wow - thank you so so much Darren Hayes, absolutely beautiful performance of a superb song.

"Can’t wait to see you mate. Thanks again."

Watch the duet below:

50-year-old Gary Barlow started his virtual Crooner Sessions duet series in 2020 during the first UK-wide lockdown.

Highlights of the year's collaborations included incredible performances with the likes of Robbie Williams, Cliff Richard and Brian May.

2021 saw Gary kick of his new series by duetting with the one and only Rod Stewart for a stunning rendition of the latter's hit 'Rhythm of My Heart'.

Last week, he unveiled a truly excellent version of 'Patience' with Boy George, with fans urging him to release a studio version. He also released a duet with Sting last month.

At the end of last year, Gary took part in a Smooth Sessions live stream, where he performed songs from his latest albums accompanied with a selection of Take That classics.

See more: Gary Barlow's 2020 daily lockdown 'Crooner Sessions' duets - watch every video

He also spent part of the exciting evening chatting to Smooth's own Jenni Falconer.

More from Take That

See more More from Take That

Take That

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever

Gary Barlow and Sting team-up for a fantastic Squeeze cover duet in latest Crooner Sessions video

Gary Barlow and Sting team-up for a fantastic Squeeze cover duet in latest Crooner Sessions video
The life of Robbie Williams is going to be immortalised forever on film with a biopic 'exploring his demons', the director of The Greatest Showman, Michael Gracey, has revealed.

A Robbie Williams musical biopic is in the works from The Greatest Showman director

Robbie Williams

Gary Barlow has shared his latest Crooner Session and this time it's with Culture Club frontman, the one and only Boy George.

Gary Barlow and Boy George release a duet of Take That's 'Patience' and it's exceptional
Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith sing gorgeous 'Endless Love' duet

Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith sing gorgeous 'Endless Love' duet - video
Gary Barlow releases mesmerising 'I've Got You Under My Skin' duet with Jamie Cullum

Gary Barlow releases mesmerising 'I've Got You Under My Skin' duet with Jamie Cullum
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tom Jones on Saturday Night Takeaway

Tom Jones shows incredible vocals as he sings with Tom and Jerry on Saturday Night Takeaway

Tom Jones

Elvis Presley stunned teh world when he walked out on stage to join Celine Dion on American Idol in 2007.

When Elvis Presley joined Celine Dion on stage for a mind-blowing duet 30 years after his death (Yes, really)

Elvis Presley

Carly Simon

Carly Simon facts: Singer's age, husband, children and more revealed

Music

Tom Jones

Tom Jones facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones’ full name is actually Thomas John Woodward

What is Sir Tom Jones’ real name? The Voice UK judge makes surprising revelation

Tom Jones