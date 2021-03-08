Gary Barlow releases gorgeous duet of 'I Knew I Loved You' with Savage Garden's Darren Hayes

Gary Barlow and Darren Hayes sing 'I Knew I Loved You'. Picture: Gary Barlow/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow's new Crooner Sessions video duet is a fantastic team-up with fellow '90s hero Darren Hayes.

Take That star Gary Barlow was joined by Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes in his latest Crooner Sessions video, as the pair took on the latter's ballad 'I Knew I Loved You'.

Gary wrote: "Wow - thank you so so much Darren Hayes, absolutely beautiful performance of a superb song.

"Can’t wait to see you mate. Thanks again."

Watch the duet below:

50-year-old Gary Barlow started his virtual Crooner Sessions duet series in 2020 during the first UK-wide lockdown.

Highlights of the year's collaborations included incredible performances with the likes of Robbie Williams, Cliff Richard and Brian May.

2021 saw Gary kick of his new series by duetting with the one and only Rod Stewart for a stunning rendition of the latter's hit 'Rhythm of My Heart'.

Last week, he unveiled a truly excellent version of 'Patience' with Boy George, with fans urging him to release a studio version. He also released a duet with Sting last month.

At the end of last year, Gary took part in a Smooth Sessions live stream, where he performed songs from his latest albums accompanied with a selection of Take That classics.

He also spent part of the exciting evening chatting to Smooth's own Jenni Falconer.