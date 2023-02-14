The Story of... 'Truly Madly Deeply' by Savage Garden

Who wrote 'Truly Madly Deeply' and what was its inspiration?

Savage Garden in 1997. Picture: Getty

After their breakthrough single 'I Want You', Savage Garden duo Darren Hayes and Daniel Jones were sent to Sydney for eight months to record songs for a debut album.

For Hayes, this was the first time in his life that he was away from his family and his native Brisbane.

This longing for his family and his then-wife, inspired him to write a song that would express his feelings.

The chorus of the song didn't occur until the very last moment before recording. Jones had doubts over the chorus they had written, as he felt it did not fit with the rest of the song or Savage Garden's other tracks.

The night before, Hayes had dinner at the Bayswater Brasserie on Bayswater Road, Kings Cross. Here, he came up with the new chorus of "I want to stand with you on a mountain, I want to bathe with you in the sea, I want to lay like this forever until the sky falls down on me."

The next day, they performed the new chorus for producer Charles Fisher, and recorded it as a trial run. Fisher loved it, and it was later released as a single.

The song actually started life as a song called 'Magical Kisses', which the pair wrote together long before they began recording their debut album.