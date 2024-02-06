The Corrs announce Talk on Corners tour with special guest Natalie Imbruglia

6 February 2024, 10:03 | Updated: 6 February 2024, 11:26

The Corrs
The Corrs. Picture: K Westenberg

By Tom Eames

Irish pop icons The Corrs have announced an eight-date UK & Ireland tour for November 2024.

The group will perform tracks from their acclaimed 1997 album Talk on Corners plus a selection of their greatest hits.

The tour kicks off at Belfast’s SSE Arena before heading to Manchester’s AO Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

Joining them on tour will be Australian pop legend Natalie Imbruglia.

The Corrs tour 2024
The Corrs tour 2024. Picture: The Corrs

Presales for the tour will start on Wednesday (February 7) at 10am local time. More presales will run throughout the week, with general on-sale following on Friday (February 9) at 10am local time.

The Corrs will also soon release a first ever vinyl version of Talk On Corners later this year.

The dates are:

  • Friday 8 November SSE Arena Belfast
  • Saturday 9 November 3Arena Dublin
  • Monday 11 November AO Arena Manchester
  • Tuesday 12 November Utilita Arena Cardiff
  • Thursday 14 November Resorts World Arena Birmingham
  • Friday 15 November Utilita Arena Newcastle
  • Sunday 17 November OVO Hydro Glasgow
  • Monday 18 November Utilita Arena Sheffield

