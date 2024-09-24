A brand new musical featuring Shania Twain’s songs is in production

Shania Twain has confirmed that a musical featuring her greatest hits is in the works. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

"Let's go girls!"

That's a sentiment we'll all be sharing no doubt after Shania Twain confirmed a musical featuring her greatest hits is in the works.

The confirmed project is set to feature the Queen of Country Pop's most beloved songs, including the likes of 'That Don't Impress Me Much', 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!', and 'You're Still The One'.

Though there is no official release date for the musical at the time of writing, it's hoped it will open on stage in late 2025.

The tone is believed to echo that of ABBA's iconic Mamma Mia!, where the narrative is told through Shania's songs.

Shania recently confirmed the news herself, and a source has told The Sun newspaper that: "It's been a long time coming but the Shania musical is finally happening.

Shania Twain performing at BST Hyde Park in 2024. Picture: Getty

"The script has been completed and it's now moved into the developmental stage, with discussions about staging and costumes," the source continued.

"Rather than being about herself, the musical follows ABBA's Mamma Mia! which tells a story using their music.

"Shania is thrilled it's been given the green light. It's being produced by Eliza Lumley Productions. Eliza was in the original Mamma Mia cast and worked at Shania's label Universal for almost a decade."

It's not the first time we've heard about the prospect of a musical featuring Shania's songs, as she hinted there was a project in the background several years back.

"There's all sorts of things coming up but things I probably can't talk about right now," she said. "But I've got a very busy few years ahead of me."

That was of course before she released her most recent album Queen Of Me in 2023, and took on the coveted challenge of playing Glastonbury's 'Legend's Slot' this year.

A musical featuring Shania Twain's songs has been confirmed by the Queen Of Country Pop herself. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios). Picture: Getty

The 59-year country-pop legend isn't slowing down any time soon it seems, as she's in the midst of a Las Vegas residency and is also confirmed to host the People's Choice Country Awards soon.

"I’ll be very, very busy for the next few years. I’m doing more acting. I’ll be in the studio making a new album," she told Billboard, where she also confirmed news about the musical.

"I’m writing music for various things and there’s a musical in the works with my music, so lots of exciting things."

"I’ll be busy doing more of a variety of things than I’ve ever done before in my career, so that’ll keep me off the Vegas stage for a while."

Discussing her upcoming hosting duties, Shania revealed she's taking huge inspiration from the one and only Reba McEntire.

"Reba is one of my favourite hosts. She’s speaking from experience and I think that commands respect and attention."

"She’s funny and smart, and is loved by all, and it’s a compliment to be asked to do something like [hosting an awards show]. So Reba is a good example for me."