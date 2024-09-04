Watch Shania Twain bring out Boyz II Men for surprise duet in Las Vegas

4 September 2024, 14:51

Shania Twain surprised her fans in Las Vegas after bringing out iconic vocal group Boyz II Men for a stirring duet.
Shania Twain surprised her fans in Las Vegas after bringing out iconic vocal group Boyz II Men for a stirring duet. Picture: Getty/Shania Twain X

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She's recently celebrated her 59th lap around the sun.

Remarkable to think the 'Queen of Country Pop' Shania Twain is nearing her 60th birthday.

But at a recent concert during her Las Vegas residency, the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' singer offered out the birthday surprises to her fans.

That's because - despite being a day after her actual birthday on 28th August - Shania brought out a very special guest.

Well, a group of special guests in fact, who just happen to be one of the most iconic vocal groups in R&B history.

In a video shared on Shania's official Twitter/X account, she revealed that Boyz II Men joined her for an incredibly unique couple of duets.

Shania has been performing for her Las Vegas residency for several months now. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Shania has been performing for her Las Vegas residency for several months now. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation). Picture: Getty

Shania's swathes of fans can be heard screaming their lungs out as Shawn Stockman, Nate Morris and Wanya Morris stepped onto the stage.

They accompanied Twain on a duet of her gorgeous 1997 country ballad 'You're Still The One', as well as Boyz II Men's timeless ode to love in 'I'll Make Love To You'.

That wasn't the only surprise in store, however - before leaving the stage, they gifted Shania a cake and sang an impromptu rendition of 'Happy Birthday' to her.

Naturally, they encouraged the crowd to sing along as the gobsmacked singer blew out her candles whilst looking overwhelmed.

"Happy birthday," the trio all said to Shania. "We truly appreciate you inviting us onto your beautiful stage."

She took to Twitter/X to thank the trio for stopping by to celebrate her recent birthday with her and her fans.

"As a little birthday celebration and surprise for my fans I invited @BoyzIIMen on stage at my Vegas show last night," she wrote.

"But what I didn’t anticipate is them, @LiveNationVegas and @CaesarsEnt surprising me with a cake!! 🥰"

"Would you believe I hate being the centre of attention considering my career?! 😂" she added.

"Thank you to my husband, Boyz II Men, my awesome crew, everyone at @PHVegas @PHLiveVegas and of course to my beautiful fans for celebrating with me. I'm feeling very loved ❤️."

It's not the only birthday well-wishing she's received over the course of her birthday week.

On the Wednesday of her actual birthday, her husband opened up in a sweet post on Instagram to wish his beloved wife a happy birthday too.

Businessman Frédéric Thiébaud shared a gorgeous photo of the happy couple smiling and sharing a cute moment together on a speedboat, alongside a happy birthday message.

"Happy birthday to this amazing human being @shaniatwain 😍🥳🎈🍰," he wrote. Lucky Shania!

