Boyz II Men's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

18 January 2024, 13:10 | Updated: 18 January 2024, 14:11

Boyz II Men
Boyz II Men. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

In the realm of R&B and soul, few groups have left an enduring mark quite like Boyz II Men.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With their smooth harmonies, soulful ballads, and chart-topping hits, this iconic quartet has become synonymous with 1990s R&B.

From heart-wrenching ballads to upbeat anthems, each track showcases the group's unparalleled vocal prowess and undeniable knack for creating music that transcends generations.

  1. Thank You

    Boyz II Men - ❝ Thank You ❞ 【1995】【HQ】

    'Thank You', a soul-stirring ballad by Boyz II Men, stands as a poignant expression of gratitude and love.

    Released in 1995 as part of their album II, the song captivates with its heartfelt lyrics and the group's unmatched vocal harmonies.

  2. 4 Seasons of Loneliness

    Boyz II Men - 4 Seasons Of Loneliness (Official Music Video)

    This is an emotional exploration of heartache and loss, released in 1997 as part of their album Evolution.

    The song weaves a melancholic narrative, vividly portraying the emotional toll of a fractured relationship across the changing seasons. Boyz II Men's vocal prowess shines through as they convey the depth of longing and despair, making the track a soulful reflection on love's complexities.

  3. Motownphilly

    Boyz II Men - Motownphilly (Official Music Video)

    'Motownphilly' marked their explosive entry into the music scene. Released in 1991 as a single from their debut album Cooleyhighharmony, the song seamlessly blended Motown's nostalgic soul with the emerging sound of '90s R&B.

    Its infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics celebrated the group's Philadelphia roots while paying homage to the legendary Motown Records.

    The upbeat track not only showcased Boyz II Men's vocal prowess but also established them as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

  4. In the Still of the Nite

    Boyz II Men - In The Still Of The Night (I'll Remember) [Cover of Five Satins]

    'In the Still of the Nite' is a cover of the classic doo-wop song by The Five Satins, and was featured on their album II in 1994.

    The rendition pays homage to the original, infusing it with Boyz II Men's signature harmonies.

    It was featured on the soundtrack to the TV miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream.

  5. A Song for Mama

    Boyz II Men - A Song For Mama (Official Video)

    'A Song for Mama' is a soul-stirring ode to maternal love and appreciation. Released in 1997, the heartfelt ballad sums up the enduring bond between a child and their mother.

    The lyrics, brimming with sincerity and gratitude, paint a vivid picture of the profound impact mothers have on their children's lives.

    Boyz II Men's soulful harmonies and emotive delivery elevate the song, creating a timeless tribute to maternal figures everywhere.

  6. On Bended Knee

    Boyz II Men - On Bended Knee

    This soulful ballad explores the complexities of love and heartbreak. Co-written by group member Nathan Morris, it became a massive hit and topped the charts.

    It actually replaced another Boyz II Men song, 'I'll Make Love to You', at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making them the third act to replace themselves at the top.

  7. Water Runs Dry

    Boyz II Men - Water Runs Dry

    'Water Runs Dry', released in 1995, is a soulful ballad that delves into the theme of relationship challenges. With moving lyrics and the group's trademark harmonies, the song reflects on the consequences of taking love for granted.

    It was written by Babyface, the renowned R&B artist and producer. The track's emotional depth resonated with audiences, earning it critical acclaim and commercial success.

  8. One Sweet Day (with Mariah Carey)

    Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men - One Sweet Day (Official Video)

    This musical collaboration between Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, is a poignant ballad that etched its place in music history.

    Released in 1995, the song beautifully intertwines Carey's powerful vocals with Boyz II Men's soulful harmonies. The poignant lyrics express the yearning for a lost loved one and the hope for a reunion in the afterlife.

    Notably, it held the record for the longest-running number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100, a testament to its universal appeal.

  9. I'll Make Love to You

    Boyz II Men - I'll Make Love To You (Official Music Video)

    'I'll Make Love to You' is a timeless R&B ballad that became a global sensation. Co-written by Babyface, the song spent a record-breaking 14 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

    It won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

    The song was originally intended for Babyface's own album but was later given to Boyz II Men. The track's sensual lyrics and the group's smooth harmonies contributed to its immense success, establishing it as a romantic classic and one of Boyz II Men's signature songs.

  10. End of the Road

    Boyz II Men - End Of The Road

    'End of the Road', released in 1992, is an emotional ballad that became a chart-topping phenomenon.

    Co-written and produced by Babyface, it held the record for the longest-running number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100 with 23 weeks.

    The track earned Boyz II Men two Grammy Awards and marked their breakthrough to international stardom. It was originally featured in the soundtrack of the film Boomerang.

More Song Lists

See more More Song Lists

Christmas number ones from Queen, Shakin' Stevens and Mr Blobby

Every Christmas number one single ever, ranked from worst to best

Christmas songs

The 50 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

Country Christmas songs

The 20 greatest country Christmas songs of all time, ranked

Cher's best songs

Cher's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Beatles

More Features

See more More Features

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's relationship

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's wonderful 21-year relationship: A timeline so far

TV & Film

Take That

The Story of... 'Back for Good' by Take That

Take That

Sting has six children from two different marriages. But who are they?

How many children does Sting have and who are they?

Sting

It's a highly exclusive club being an EGOT winner.

What is an EGOT? Here's every celebrity to win the honour

TV & Film

(Left) Mary Austin and Freddie Mercury pictured together in the 1980s, (Right) Mary pictured at Freddie's funeral in 1991.

Who is Mary Austin and where is she now? Meet the woman Freddie Mercury asked to marry

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents