Boyz II Men's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

In the realm of R&B and soul, few groups have left an enduring mark quite like Boyz II Men.

With their smooth harmonies, soulful ballads, and chart-topping hits, this iconic quartet has become synonymous with 1990s R&B.

From heart-wrenching ballads to upbeat anthems, each track showcases the group's unparalleled vocal prowess and undeniable knack for creating music that transcends generations.

Thank You Boyz II Men - ❝ Thank You ❞ 【1995】【HQ】 'Thank You', a soul-stirring ballad by Boyz II Men, stands as a poignant expression of gratitude and love. Released in 1995 as part of their album II, the song captivates with its heartfelt lyrics and the group's unmatched vocal harmonies.

4 Seasons of Loneliness Boyz II Men - 4 Seasons Of Loneliness (Official Music Video) This is an emotional exploration of heartache and loss, released in 1997 as part of their album Evolution. The song weaves a melancholic narrative, vividly portraying the emotional toll of a fractured relationship across the changing seasons. Boyz II Men's vocal prowess shines through as they convey the depth of longing and despair, making the track a soulful reflection on love's complexities.

Motownphilly Boyz II Men - Motownphilly (Official Music Video) 'Motownphilly' marked their explosive entry into the music scene. Released in 1991 as a single from their debut album Cooleyhighharmony, the song seamlessly blended Motown's nostalgic soul with the emerging sound of '90s R&B. Its infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics celebrated the group's Philadelphia roots while paying homage to the legendary Motown Records. The upbeat track not only showcased Boyz II Men's vocal prowess but also established them as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

In the Still of the Nite Boyz II Men - In The Still Of The Night (I'll Remember) [Cover of Five Satins] 'In the Still of the Nite' is a cover of the classic doo-wop song by The Five Satins, and was featured on their album II in 1994. The rendition pays homage to the original, infusing it with Boyz II Men's signature harmonies. It was featured on the soundtrack to the TV miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream.

A Song for Mama Boyz II Men - A Song For Mama (Official Video) 'A Song for Mama' is a soul-stirring ode to maternal love and appreciation. Released in 1997, the heartfelt ballad sums up the enduring bond between a child and their mother. The lyrics, brimming with sincerity and gratitude, paint a vivid picture of the profound impact mothers have on their children's lives. Mother's Day: 10 of the greatest and emotional songs about mums Boyz II Men's soulful harmonies and emotive delivery elevate the song, creating a timeless tribute to maternal figures everywhere.

On Bended Knee Boyz II Men - On Bended Knee This soulful ballad explores the complexities of love and heartbreak. Co-written by group member Nathan Morris, it became a massive hit and topped the charts. It actually replaced another Boyz II Men song, 'I'll Make Love to You', at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making them the third act to replace themselves at the top.

Water Runs Dry Boyz II Men - Water Runs Dry 'Water Runs Dry', released in 1995, is a soulful ballad that delves into the theme of relationship challenges. With moving lyrics and the group's trademark harmonies, the song reflects on the consequences of taking love for granted. It was written by Babyface, the renowned R&B artist and producer. The track's emotional depth resonated with audiences, earning it critical acclaim and commercial success.

One Sweet Day (with Mariah Carey) Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men - One Sweet Day (Official Video) This musical collaboration between Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, is a poignant ballad that etched its place in music history. Mariah Carey's 10 best songs of all time, ranked Released in 1995, the song beautifully intertwines Carey's powerful vocals with Boyz II Men's soulful harmonies. The poignant lyrics express the yearning for a lost loved one and the hope for a reunion in the afterlife. Notably, it held the record for the longest-running number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100, a testament to its universal appeal.

I'll Make Love to You Boyz II Men - I'll Make Love To You (Official Music Video) 'I'll Make Love to You' is a timeless R&B ballad that became a global sensation. Co-written by Babyface, the song spent a record-breaking 14 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The 30 greatest love songs of the 1990s, ranked It won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The song was originally intended for Babyface's own album but was later given to Boyz II Men. The track's sensual lyrics and the group's smooth harmonies contributed to its immense success, establishing it as a romantic classic and one of Boyz II Men's signature songs.