Guitar icon Jeff Beck has died, aged 78

11 January 2023, 23:36

Jeff Beck
Jeff Beck. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

One of the most influential rock guitarists of all time, Jeff Beck, has died at the age of 78.

British musician Jeff Beck first found fame as part of the Yardbirds when he replaced Eric Clapton. He later formed the Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart.

His guitar playing redefined the instrument in the 1960s, and he inspired genres across heavy metal, jazz and punk.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," a statement said on his official social channels.

"After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Many artists have paid tribute, including Kiss star Gene Simmons, saying: "Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff."

Born Geoffrey Arnold Beck, he built his first guitar as a teenager. He quit college to play with Screaming Lord Sutch and the Tridents.

After Eric Clapton left the Yardbirds in 1965, Jimmy Page suggested hiring Beck to replace him. He played on hits including 'I'm A Man' and 'Shapes Of Things', and his use of feedback influenced people such as Paul McCartney and Jimi Hendrix.

He stayed with the Yardbirds for nearly two years, before announcing he was quitting music, and releasing his first solo single 'Hi Ho Silver Lining'.

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck in 1984
Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck in 1984. Picture: Getty

This rock exile didn't last long, and by the 1980s he was collaborating with Nile Rodgers and Rod Stewart - earning a Grammy Award.

In 1987, he played on Mick Jagger's solo album Primitive Cool, and worked with artists like Roger Waters and Jon Bon Jovi in the 1990s. He also contributed to Hans Zimmer's soundtrack for the Tom Cruise movie Days Of Thunder.

He continued touring in the 2010s, including a joint-headline show with Beach Boys star Brian Wilson.

By 2022, he had become close to actor Johnny Depp, with whom he released an album.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tatjana Patitz appeared in the 'Freedom' music video

Tatjana Patitz, Vogue supermodel in George Michael's Freedom video, dies aged 56

David Bowie and his daughter Lexi

David Bowie's daughter Lexi shares adorable video of her dad teaching her piano

David Bowie

Austin Butler stars in Elvis

Austin Butler understood Elvis Presley's pain following mother's death at same age as music icon

Elvis Presley

Bon Jovi's Sambora On Stage

Richie Sambora facts: Bon Jovi guitarist's age, wife, children and career explained

Bon Jovi's best songs

Bon Jovi's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother