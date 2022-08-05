When Tom Cruise sang on live TV and he was amazing

5 August 2022, 15:47

Tom Cruise singing on Jimmy Fallon's show
Tom Cruise singing on Jimmy Fallon's show. Picture: NBC/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

By Tom Eames

Tom Cruise is one of the world's greatest film stars, and it turns out he's a fantastic live performer too.

In 2015, the Top Gun: Maverick actor appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in the States, and shocked the audience with his impressive command of the stage.

OK, he wasn't actually singing, but rather taking part in the Lip Sync Battle segment of the show, miming along with The Weeknd's 'Can't Feel My Face', but he was particularly great at it.

Watch the clip below:

Tom impressed the audience and Jimmy with his performance, which he followed up by lip-syncing to Meat Loaf's 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light'.

Even The Weeknd himself was amazed, tweeting about the show afterwards:

But it's not like Tom can't sing at all. He's belted out the likes of 'Great Balls of Fire' in Top Gun, 'Free Fallin'' in Jerry Maguire and 'Addicted to Love' in Cocktail.

And of course, in 2012, he starred as stadium rock legend Stacy Jaxx in the musical Rock of Ages, where he convincingly performed various '80s anthems like 'Wanted Dead or Alive' and 'Pour Some Sugar on Me'.

Tom Cruise has just experienced the most successful film of his career, with Top Gun: Maverick grossing over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

