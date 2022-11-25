Belinda Carlisle facts: Singer's age, husband, children and biggest songs revealed

25 November 2022, 18:20

Belinda Carlisle
Belinda Carlisle. Picture: Getty

Belinda Carlisle was one of the biggest popstars around the world in the 1980s.

The American singer first found fame as the lead singer of the Go-Go's, the most successful all-female rock band of all time.

The band formed in 1978, and were the first all-female band in history who wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to achieve a number one album in the States.

After the band split in 1985, Belinda had a successful solo career with hits such as 'Mad About You', 'I Get Weak', 'Circle in the Sand', 'Leave a Light On', and 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth', the latter of which was a UK number one.

The Go-Go's reformed in 1999, and Belinda often performs with them while also continuing her solo career.

  1. How old is Belinda Carlisle?

    Belinda Carlisle was born in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on August 17, 1958. She celebrated her 64th birthday in 2022.

    Her parents were Harold Carlisle, a gas station employee, and his wife, Joanne (née Thompson), a homemaker.

    Belinda was named after her mother's favourite film, Johnny Belinda (1948).

    She was the first of seven siblings: three brothers and three sisters. When she was five years old, her father abandoned the family, and she has said that her childhood was impoverished.

    Aged 19, Belinda left home to pursue a career in music.

    In 1990, Belind said that she was not close with her siblings or parents, saying: "I want to be close to them. I kind of feel uncomfortable. I think I feel guilty sometimes about my success in some ways."

  2. Is Belinda Carlisle married and does she have children?

    Belinda Carlisle and Morgan Mason in 2017
    Belinda Carlisle and Morgan Mason in 2017. Picture: Getty

    In 1986, Belinda Carlisle married film producer Morgan Mason, the son of actor James Mason and actress Pamela Mason.

    They have one son, James Duke Mason, who was born in 1992.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Elkie Brooks in 1973

Elkie Brooks facts: Singer's age, husband, children and biggest songs revealed

Terence Trent D'Arby in 2003

Terence Trent D'Arby facts: Singer's age, wife, children and where he is now revealed

In his final ever filmed interview, Freddie Mercury wasn't his usual self.

Watch Freddie Mercury bravely face his final filmed interview despite secret diagnosis

Freddie Mercury

Martin Kemp interview

Martin Kemp reveals once and for all if he was in the 'Last Christmas' music video

Spandau Ballet

Elton John famously loves the festive season.

Elton John steps into Christmas with surprise New York shop window performance

Elton John

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed