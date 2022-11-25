Belinda Carlisle facts: Singer's age, husband, children and biggest songs revealed

Belinda Carlisle was one of the biggest popstars around the world in the 1980s.

The American singer first found fame as the lead singer of the Go-Go's, the most successful all-female rock band of all time.

The band formed in 1978, and were the first all-female band in history who wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to achieve a number one album in the States.

After the band split in 1985, Belinda had a successful solo career with hits such as 'Mad About You', 'I Get Weak', 'Circle in the Sand', 'Leave a Light On', and 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth', the latter of which was a UK number one.

The Go-Go's reformed in 1999, and Belinda often performs with them while also continuing her solo career.