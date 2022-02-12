Katherine Jenkins facts: Classical singer's age, husband, children, career and net worth revealed

Katherine Jenkins is one of the best-selling classical singers in history. (Photo: Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock). Picture: Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Operatic pop singer Katherine Jenkins is one of the most successful music icons in Welsh history.

Here's all you need to know about classical crossover singer:

Who is Katherine Jenkins?

Katherine Jenkins has performed at various esteemed events across the world. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for ABA). Picture: Getty

Renowned worldwide for her exceptional mezzo-soprano voice, Katherine Jenkins (OBE) is a classical singer that performs operatic arias, popular songs, musical theatre, and hymns.

Her success hasn't been solely within the classical music world however, with Jenkins being one of the most successful crossover artists in history.

After the release of her 13th studio album Guiding Light reached No.1, she became the first ever classical artist to achieve a total of 13 No.1 albums.

In terms of her mainstream commercial success, her album Rejoice reached No.3 in the pop charts beating out competition from the Spice Girls and Celine Dion, and featured songs written especially for her by the Take That's Gary Barlow.

She is a Classical BRIT Award winner, and is the best-selling classical artist of the last 25 years in the UK, selling more records than the likes of even Luciano Pavarotti and Andre Rieu.

Jenkins has performed at a countless number of esteemed events, such as the Royal Variety Performance in front of the Queen, at Nobel Peace Prize Concert, and regularly sings the Welsh National Anthem at major sporting occasions.

Aside from her career as a singer, Katherine Jenkins has appeared on television programmes such as The Masked Singer in the UK and Dancing with the Stars in the US.

How old is Katherine Jenkins and where was she born?

Katherine Jenkins was a member of a choir from a young age. Picture: REX/Shutterstock

Katherine Maria Jenkins was born on 20th June 1980 in Neath, Wales. She celebrates her 42nd birthday in 2022.

She's the daughter of the daughter of Selwyn John Jenkins and Susan Jenkins, and has a sister called Laura.

How did Katherine Jenkins get her start in music?

She worked as a model and a tour guide before her break into music. Picture: REX/Shutterstock

Performing in numerous plays and musicals at school, she was a member of the Royal School of Church Music and the National Youth Choir of Wales which led her to achieve a scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music.

After university Jenkins worked as a vocal coach, a tour guide on the London Eye, and a model before finally focusing on her music career.

She was invited to an interview by Universal Jazz and Classics after they got hold of her demo, where she would perform Rossini's 'Una voce poco fa' and blew the record company away with her astounding voice.

Shortly after Katherine Jenkins was offered a six-album, £1 million deal with Universal, which was the most lucrative in the United Kingdom's classical recording history.

What are Katherine Jenkins biggest songs?

- 'Time To Say Goodbye'

- Jealous Of The Angels'

- 'L'amore Sei Tu (I Will Always Love You)'

- 'Green Green Grass Of Home'

- 'We'll Meet Again'

Is Katherine Jenkins married?

Katherine Jenkins and husband Andrew Levitas in the crowd at Wimbledon in 2021. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Katherine Jenkins is married to American painter Andrew Levitas. They were married at Hampton Court Palace on 27th September 2014.

Before her marriage, Jenkins dated television presenter Gethin Jones from 2007-2011, to which she was also engaged to.

Does Katherine Jenkins have children?

Katherine Jenkins has two children with her husband Andrew Levitas.

Their daughter Aaliyah Reign was born in 2015, and their son Xander Robert Selwyn was born in 2018.

What is Katherine Jenkins’ net worth?

Katherine Jenkins has an estimated worth of £16million.

Is there anything else we should know about Katherine Jenkins?

A self-confessed ‘Daddy’s Girl’, Katherine Jenkins has dedicated every award she’s received to her late father, who passed away at the age of 70 when she was only 15.

She completed the 2013 London Marathon in the memory of her father, whilst also raising £25,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

In 2008, Jenkins signed the biggest-ever contract in the history of classical recording artists with Warner Music for a reported £5.8 million.

During a trip to Iraq to sing to the troops in 2005, Jenkins narrowly escaped attack as her helicopter was targeted by enemy missiles. She returned the following year, undeterred by the experience.