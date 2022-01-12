On Air Now
12 January 2022, 15:55 | Updated: 12 January 2022, 16:20
The Masked Singer is back on our screens, and after only a couple of episodes, we're already hooked to the bonkers ITV show.
The third series of TV's biggest guessing game has so far unmasked M People's Heather Small, TV legend Gloria Hunniford and pop star Will Young.
But who are the most likely candidates behind the remaining masks? Let's see the latest odds (via Betfair):
Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer 2022?
Latest odds:
It seems pretty clear that Doughnuts is a footballer, and with his accent and lack of singing ability, we're pretty certain it's Michael Owen. But who knows?
Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer 2022?
Latest odds:
Quite how Spider-Man star Zendaya is that high up on the odds is beyond us, but imagine if it was!
We reckon Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts is a good shout, but the jury is very much out on this one.
Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer 2022?
Latest odds:
It would perhaps be too obvious, but we reckon Traffic Cone sounded most like Rick Astley doing a downbeat version of his most famous song.
Morten Harket did the same tactic last year, so not a bad idea!
Who is Poodle on The Masked Singer 2022?
Latest odds:
Not an easy one this. While we'd love Adam Lambert to have given The Masked Singer a crack, we can't see it.
We're going for Rylan right now. If you listen to past videos of him singing, it's a tad similar.
Who is Panda on The Masked Singer 2022?
Latest odds:
We can't hear anyone but Natalie Imbruglia for Panda, but we're happy to be proved wrong!
Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer 2022?
Latest odds:
It appears most people think Bagpipes is a former tennis player.
His singing voice sounds more like cricket legend Phil Tufnell than John McEnroe - but due to the "tradition" clue, we'll go for Pat Cash for now.
Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer 2022?
Latest odds:
While we can't not hear Su Pollard as soon as we thought of her, we reckon the most likely option from the above is cruise queen Jane McDonald.
Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer 2022?
Latest odds:
If you're a Westlife fan, you can't not hear Mark Feehily's incredible vocals when Robobunny really goes for it. But we shall see...
Who is Firework on The Masked Singer 2022?
Latest odds:
One of the toughest ones of the series is Firework. With little to go with, we're guessing former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona for the sparkly one.