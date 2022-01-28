Charlotte Church facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Charlotte Church has had a varied career in music and television. Picture: Rex Features

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Famed for her beautiful voice and outspoken nature, Charlotte Church is one of Wales' most beloved daughters.

Here's all the information you need to know about the former child star:

Who is Charlotte Church?

Charlotte Church has been celebrated for her stunning soprano voice. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Most widely known for her superb soprano voice, Charlotte Church is a singer, pop star, actress, television presenter, and political activist.

A classical singer in her formative years, Church famously switched careers to become a pop star in 2005 all but leaving behind her previous successes.

In total, she has released six studio albums, and has sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Church has won British Artist Of The Year at the Classical BRIT Awards, and has been nominated for both a BRIT Award for Best British Female and Best Female Artist at the Classical BRIT Awards, becoming one of a handful of artists to achieve this crossover recognition.

She has also been a celebrated television personality due to her down-to-earth sense of humour, briefly hosting The Charlotte Church Show on Channel 4, as well as appearing in The Catherine Tate Show and Katy Brand's Big Ass Show.

A supporter of Welsh independence, Charlotte Church has spoken out on numerous political issues such as austerity, and has endorsed organisations like Greenpeace.

How old is Charlotte Church and where was she born?

She was first noticed at the age of 11. Picture: Getty

Charlotte Church was born Charlotte Maria Reed in Llandaff, a district of Cardiff in Wales on February 21, 1986. She celebrated her 35th birthday in 2021.

She is the daughter of Maria and Stephen Reed, a computer engineer. Her father walked out on Charlotte and her mother when she was just two, so was subsequently raised alone by her mother.

She has four siblings: two half-brothers from her biological father and two older step-siblings.

How did Charlotte Church get her start in music?

Brought up Roman Catholic and as a classical singer, Charlotte Church sang in English, Welsh, Latin, Italian and French from an early age.

She was first noticed on a major scale when she sang Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Pie Jesu' over the phone on the breakfast show This Morning in 1997, which blew the presenters away.

At just 11 years old, Church then swiftly appeared on ITV's Big, Big Talent Show that same year.

It wasn't long until Sony Music came knocking, and Charlotte Church released her debut album Voice of an Angel in 1998 at the tender age of 12, which was a collection of arias, sacred songs, and traditional pieces.

She became the youngest artist with a No. 1 album on the British classical crossover charts, and went on to sell millions of records around the world from then onwards.

What are Charlotte Church’s biggest songs?

- 'Call My Name'

- 'Crazy Chick'

- 'Just Wave Hello'

- 'Dream A Dream'

- 'The Opera Song'

Is Charlotte Church married?

Charlotte Church and husband Jonathan Powell in 2015. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for The Roundhouse Trust). Picture: Getty

Charlotte Church is married to musician Jonathan Powell. They met in 2010 and eventually married in 2017.

Several of Church's previous relationships have courted press attention and controversy, notably her first two relationships with model and musician Steve Johnson and Kyle Johnson (no relation) who was later jailed for possession of heroin.

Her most publicised romantic relationship however was with Wales rugby player Gavin Henson who she dated from 2005 to 2010.

Does Charlotte Church have any children?

Church has two children with her former boyfriend and Wales rugby player Gavin Henson. (Photo by Leslie McGhie/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Charlotte Church has three children in total.

She has a daughter, Ruby Megan Henson and son Dexter Lloyd Henson, both of whom were with Gavin Henson, and a third daughter Frida with her husband Jonathan Powell.

How much is Charlotte Church’s net worth?

Charlotte Church has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

Is there anything else we should know about Charlotte Church?

Charlotte Church testified before the Leveson Inquiry about the media intrusion into her personal life and was awarded £600k in damages, claiming that years of misrepresentation had harmed her career, saying at the time:

"This person portrayed in the tabloids really isn't me. It's not the person I am, and it's had a massive impact on my career. As an artist, I find it hard to be taken seriously because my credibility has been blown to bits."

Church delved into the subject of mental health and research into associated therapies in the 2018 BBC One documentary Charlotte Church: Inside My Brain.

She has also appeared at numerous music festivals such as Glastonbury and Green Man Festival performing as 'Charlotte Church's Late Night Pop Dungeon' where she performs a varied mix of pop music cover versions.