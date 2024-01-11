Who is Owl on The Masked Singer UK 2024?
11 January 2024, 13:28
The Masked Singer is back for a new fifth series in 2024 on ITV.
Owl is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?
Who is Owl?
OWL Performs 'Padam Padam' By Kylie Minogue | Series 5 | Episode 2
Clues:
- Lots of references to the number 11
- Big north, petit west, grand east... place names which appeared on the school board where Owl was seen walking around.
Quotes:
- “I’m a night owl, me... proper nocturnal... tons of mates, nine, 10, 11...”
- “It takes an owl’s eye to make it look so rad,”
- “Will this beak peak too soon?”
- I’ve been known to have been a source of hilarity, but thankfully my hero was the star of parody."
Guesses and theories:
- Chelsee Healey
- Alex Scott
- Frankie Bridge
- Lorraine Kelly
Who are the Masked Singer series 5 cast for 2024?
The full list of masked singers for series 5 are:
- Weather (Dionne Warwick) - eliminated week 1
- Chicken Caesar (Alexander Armstrong) - eliminated week 2
- Rat
- Piranha
- Owl
- Maypole
- Eiffel Tower
- Dippy Egg
- Cricket
- Bubble Tea
- Bigfoot
- Air Fryer