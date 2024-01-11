Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer UK 2024?
11 January 2024, 13:58
The Masked Singer is back for a new fifth series in 2024 on ITV.
Dippy Egg is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?
Who is Dippy Egg?
DIPPY EGG Performs ‘Daydream Believer’ By The Monkees | Series 5 Episode 1
Clues:
- The word 'cake' is circled on a menu
- He is singing with an unplugged microphone
Quotes:
- "I have just performed therefore I am frazzled, but it's not the first time that I have done dazzled"
- "I'm hard on the outside, but soft in the middle"
- Working with animals is 'egg-citing'
- "I got really wild for music"
- "Sometimes I play opera and I sing too, but that's another West Side Story"
Guesses and theories:
- Matt Lucas
- Nicky Campbell
- Paul Whitehouse
- Alex James
- Ade Edmondson
- Noel Fielding
Who are the Masked Singer series 5 cast for 2024?
The full list of masked singers for series 5 are:
- Weather (Dionne Warwick) - eliminated week 1
- Chicken Caesar (Alexander Armstrong) - eliminated week 2
- Rat
- Piranha
- Owl
- Maypole
- Eiffel Tower
- Dippy Egg
- Cricket
- Bubble Tea
- Bigfoot
- Air Fryer