Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer UK 2024?
11 January 2024, 13:34
The Masked Singer is back for a new fifth series in 2024 on ITV.
Maypole is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?
Who is Maypole?
Clues:
- They may have an American accent
- They have "more than one ribbon to my bow"
- They describe themselves as a ‘model Maypole’
- A doll is perched on a chair with a silver medal around their neck
- A weather vane is shown pointing in the direction of South West
Quotes:
- “Keeping it secret actually hasn't been that hard for me. I've decided to just hide in plain sight!”
- They're "here to lead us on a merry dance".
- "The audience are watching so I’ll give it the sell. It’s something I’ve learnt since the year of Orwell."
Guesses and theories:
- Anne-Marie
- Melody Thornton
- Ella Henderson
- Rita Ora
- Ashlee Simpson
Who are the Masked Singer series 5 cast for 2024?
The full list of masked singers for series 5 are:
- Weather (Dionne Warwick) - eliminated week 1
- Chicken Caesar (Alexander Armstrong) - eliminated week 2
- Rat
- Piranha
- Owl
- Maypole
- Eiffel Tower
- Dippy Egg
- Cricket
- Bubble Tea
- Bigfoot
- Air Fryer