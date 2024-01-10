Who is Rat on The Masked Singer UK 2024?

10 January 2024, 17:16

Rat on The Masked Singer
Rat on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

By Tom Eames

The Masked Singer is back for a new fifth series in 2024 on ITV.

Rat is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?

  1. Who is Rat?

    RAT Performs ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!’ By Vengaboys | Series 5 Episode 1

    Clues:

    • Rat wears a tartan outfit and has a Scottish flag on their dungarees. Are they Scottish?
    • Rat appears to have a Scouse accent.
    • Rat also carries a toolbelt.
    • Their number plate has ‘F4’ on it
    • In a video, a clock was shown, and Rat referred to time and ‘tick tock’.

    Quotes:

    • There is no regret when I say what I say, because all I've achieved, I've given away
    • People think rats are pests, but that's just pure garbage
    • I'm the handiest rodent you'll ever meet, getting teenage kicks from scratching out this living
    • You could say I peaked too soon, but you've got to start early to win this rat race mate
    • I like keeping things squeaky clean, it keeps my old mum happy
    • What's in the pipeline for me you ask? Time is tick-tocking, and I'm on the clock, time to take the plunge

    Guesses and theories:

  2. Who are the Masked Singer series 5 cast for 2024?

    The Masked Singer series 5
    The Masked Singer series 5. Picture: ITV

    The full list of masked singers for series 5 are:

    • Weather (Dionne Warwick) - eliminated week 1
    • Chicken Caesar (Alexander Armstrong) - eliminated week 2
    • Rat
    • Piranha
    • Owl
    • Maypole
    • Eiffel Tower
    • Dippy Egg
    • Cricket
    • Bubble Tea
    • Bigfoot
    • Air Fryer

