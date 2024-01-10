Who is Rat on The Masked Singer UK 2024?
10 January 2024, 17:16
The Masked Singer is back for a new fifth series in 2024 on ITV.
Rat is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?
-
Who is Rat?
RAT Performs ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!’ By Vengaboys | Series 5 Episode 1
Clues:
- Rat wears a tartan outfit and has a Scottish flag on their dungarees. Are they Scottish?
- Rat appears to have a Scouse accent.
- Rat also carries a toolbelt.
- Their number plate has ‘F4’ on it
- In a video, a clock was shown, and Rat referred to time and ‘tick tock’.
Quotes:
- There is no regret when I say what I say, because all I've achieved, I've given away
- People think rats are pests, but that's just pure garbage
- I'm the handiest rodent you'll ever meet, getting teenage kicks from scratching out this living
- You could say I peaked too soon, but you've got to start early to win this rat race mate
- I like keeping things squeaky clean, it keeps my old mum happy
- What's in the pipeline for me you ask? Time is tick-tocking, and I'm on the clock, time to take the plunge
Guesses and theories:
-
Who are the Masked Singer series 5 cast for 2024?
The full list of masked singers for series 5 are:
- Weather (Dionne Warwick) - eliminated week 1
- Chicken Caesar (Alexander Armstrong) - eliminated week 2
- Rat
- Piranha
- Owl
- Maypole
- Eiffel Tower
- Dippy Egg
- Cricket
- Bubble Tea
- Bigfoot
- Air Fryer