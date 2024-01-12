Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer UK 2024?
The Masked Singer is back for a new fifth series in 2024 on ITV.
Eiffel Tower is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?
Who is Eiffel Tower?
Clues:
- Lots of references to France and a French accent
- Bushtucker basket...
- They love London
- Newspaper headline: 'TJ & The S, Inducted Into The Hall of Fame'
- They visit Abbey Road, Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, The Old Vic, Primrose Hill, and Shakespeare’s Globe
- Text message from ‘Mr. BIG’ saying ‘Just landed in the City’
Quotes:
- "Ooh la la, ohh la la, mon chant était très bon. It may not have been Monty, but it was defo Python.’ (Translation: My singing was very good…)
- "Some spicy guesses there, the panel could be Geri close to working out who I am."
