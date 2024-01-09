Tiffany facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and career explained

Pop Star Tiffany Performing on a TV Show in 1987. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Tiffany is a name that evokes nostalgia for many fans of 1980s pop music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The American singer, whose full name is Tiffany Renee Darwish, rose to fame as a teen icon with her catchy covers of classic songs such as 'I Think We're Alone Now' and 'I Saw Him Standing There'.

Her debut album, Tiffany, topped the Billboard charts in 1987, thanks to an innovative marketing strategy that involved performing at shopping malls across the country.

However, Tiffany's career did not end in the 80s. Over the years, she has reinvented herself as a singer-songwriter, actress, and reality TV star, exploring various genres from pop-rock to country.