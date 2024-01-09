Tiffany facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and career explained
9 January 2024, 14:15
Tiffany is a name that evokes nostalgia for many fans of 1980s pop music.
The American singer, whose full name is Tiffany Renee Darwish, rose to fame as a teen icon with her catchy covers of classic songs such as 'I Think We're Alone Now' and 'I Saw Him Standing There'.
Her debut album, Tiffany, topped the Billboard charts in 1987, thanks to an innovative marketing strategy that involved performing at shopping malls across the country.
However, Tiffany's career did not end in the 80s. Over the years, she has reinvented herself as a singer-songwriter, actress, and reality TV star, exploring various genres from pop-rock to country.
How old is Tiffany and where was she born?
Tiffany Darwish was born on October 2, 1971 in Norwalk, California, USA. She celebrated her 52nd birthday in 2023.
Tiffany’s parents are Janie Wilson and James Robert Darwish, who divorced when she was 14 months old. She has a stepfather named Dan Williams, who married her mother in 1977.
She has four siblings: a half-sister named Falicia, born in 1979; another half-sister named Cheressa, born in 1983; and an older sister and an older brother.
How did Tiffany get her start in music?
Tiffany got her start in music when she was discovered by producer George Tobin in 1984, who helped her launch her pop career.
Before that, she had performed at various country and western venues, and even appeared on the Ralph Emery Show in Nashville.
She also had a few managers who tried to promote her, but none of them succeeded until Tobin came along.
Tobin signed her to a recording contract and produced her debut album, Tiffany, which featured her hit cover of 'I Think We’re Alone Now' in 1987.
What are her biggest songs?
Tiffany - I Think We're Alone Now (Official Music Video)
Some of the biggest songs by Tiffany are:
- I Think We’re Alone Now, a cover of the Tommy James and Shondells song, which became her first and biggest hit in 1987, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.
- Could’ve Been, a ballad about a love that could have been better, which was her second number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1988.
- I Saw Him Standing There, a cover of The Beatles song, which was her third top ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and her second number one hit on the UK Singles Chart in 1988.
- Radio Romance, a pop song about a girl who calls a radio request line to dedicate a song to her crush, which was her fourth and final top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1989.
- All This Time, a power ballad about a breakup, which was her fifth and last top 40 hit on the UK Singles Chart in 1989.
What else has Tiffany done in her career?
Tiffany has done many things in her career besides singing. Some of them are:
She posed nude for Playboy magazine in 2002, hoping to shed her teen idol image and show her maturity.
She starred in several horror and science fiction films, such as Necrosis (2009), Mega Piranha (2010), and Mega Python vs Gatoroid (2011), the last of which featured a catfight with her former rival Debbie Gibson.
She participated in various reality TV shows, such as Celebrity Fit Club (2007), I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! (2008), and Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling (2008), where she showed her physical and mental strength.
She explored different musical genres, such as pop rock, country, and dance, and released 10 studio albums, the latest of which is Pieces of Me (2018), which received positive reviews from critics and fans.
Is Tiffany married and does she have kids?
Tiffany has been married twice and has one son.
Her first husband was Bulmaro Garcia, a makeup artist, whom she married in 1992 and divorced in 2003.
They have a son named Elijah, who was born in 1992.
Her second husband was Ben George, a British businessman, whom she married in 2004 and divorced in 2018.
She is engaged to her musical partner Mark Alberici.