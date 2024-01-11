Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer UK 2024?

Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer is back for a new fifth series in 2024 on ITV.

Bubble Tea is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?

  1. Who is Bubble Tea?

    BUBBLE TEA Performs 'Material Girl' By Madonna | Series 5 | Episode 2

    Clues:

    • A package in the video read: ‘Emily Stella, Clapham Village Hotel, In betweeners the village hall & post office’.
    • A stereo was shown with a sign saying ‘Talk Ranio.’
    • Rita Ora’s song 'Praising You' played in the background
    • A director’s chair covered in images of planets

    Quotes:

    • “Hey, what’s popping? Get ready for the new craze, me! Bubble Tea”
    • “Looking good. Fizzing. You bet you’ve heard all about me...”
    • "I'm really popular... I’m an influencer sugababes, content baker, sweetie pie on all platforms darling.”
    • “I love bossing but better stop now before this bubble bursts!”
    • “When the bubbles swirl and the great wind whirls, I once leant my voice to the sound of lamb curls.”
    • “Am I an Inbetweener? Or is it a tactical move to trick the panel?”

    Guesses and theories:

    • Heidi Range
    • Georgia Toffolo
    • Emily Atack
    • Jane Horrocks

  2. Who are the Masked Singer series 5 cast for 2024?

    The Masked Singer series 5
    The Masked Singer series 5. Picture: ITV

    The full list of masked singers for series 5 are:

    • Weather (Dionne Warwick) - eliminated week 1
    • Chicken Caesar (Alexander Armstrong) - eliminated week 2
    • Rat
    • Piranha
    • Owl
    • Maypole
    • Eiffel Tower
    • Dippy Egg
    • Cricket
    • Bubble Tea
    • Bigfoot
    • Air Fryer

