Hannah Waddingham facts: Ted Lasso and Eurovision star's age, husband, children and career revealed

Hannah Waddingham in 2021. Picture: Getty

Hannah Waddingham is one of the UK's most celebrated actors, but it's only been in the last few years that she has finally found international fame.

The English actor and singer's career transformed when she began playing Rebecca Welton in the Apple comedy TV series Ted Lasso in 2020, for which she won an Emmy Award in 2021.

Hannah Waddingham has appeared in various West End shows, including Spamalot, the 2010 Regent's Park revival of Into the Woods, and The Wizard of Oz as the Wicked Witch of the West. She has earned three Olivier Award nominations for her work over the years.

Elsewhere, she appeared in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, and played Septa Unella in Game of Thrones.

In 2023, she was announced as one of the co-hosts of the Eurovision Song Contest, alongside Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina, when it was held in Liverpool.