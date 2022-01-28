Pixie Lott facts: Singer's age, partner, songs, net worth and more revealed

Pixie Lott has had ten Top 20 singles throughout her career.

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Pixie Lott became a formidable teenage pop sensation after the release of 'Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh)' in 2009.

Her first single debuted at the top of the UK charts, making her the first teenage pop singer to do so (without previously appearing on television) to do so since Billie Piper.

The second single from her debut album Turn It Up, 'Boys and Girls' also hit No.1 soon after, making Pixie Lott a bonafide superstar on our shores.

Lott has achieved huge success from her three studio albums to date, having spawned a total of ten top 20 singles in total including 'All About Tonight', 'Nasty', and 'Kiss The Stars'.

Since the release of her self-titled album in 2014, Pixie Lott has moved away from pop stardom and delved into acting in film, television and the stage, most notably in the play Breakfast At Tiffany's in 2016.

She has also appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, and has been a coach on The Voice Kids UK since 2017.

How old is Pixie Lott, what is her full name and where is she from?

Pixie Lott in Paris in 2022.

Pixie Lott was born Victoria Louise Lott in Bromley, London on 12th January 1991. She celebrated her 31st birthday in 2022.

Lott is the third child of Beverley (née Martin) and stockbroker Stephen Lott.

How did Pixie Lott get her start in music?

Pixie Lott perform at her first ever music festival, the Isle of Wight Festival in 2009.

Lott began singing at the age of five in church school, but it was until the age of 15 in 2006 that Mariah Carey producer L.A. Reid noticed her after hearing several demos.

A bidding war then ensued with Lott eventually signing to Mercury Records who would release her debut album Turn It Up in 2009.

What are Pixie Lott’s biggest songs?

- 'Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh)'

- 'Boys and Girls'

- 'Nasty'

- 'All About Tonight'

- 'Kiss The Stars'

- 'Cry Me Out'

- 'Gravity'

- 'Turn It Up'

- 'Broken Arrow'

- 'What Do You Take Me For?'

Is Pixie Lott in a relationship?

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire in 2021.

Pixie Lott has been in a relationship with model Oliver Cheshire since 2010. They've been engaged since 2016.

What is Pixie Lott’s net worth?

Pixie Lott has a reported net worth of $3 million.

Is there anything else we should know about Pixie Lott?

Even before Pixie Lott has released a single herself, she had written a song for X Factor winner Alexandra Burke's debut album Overcome.

She also co-wrote the song 'We Own The Night' for former Disney star Selena Gomez.

Despite missing school frequently due to writing and recording her debut album, Lott says she still managed to achieve top marks in her GCSEs.

She is an avid West Ham FC supporter.