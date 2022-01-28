Michelle Williams facts: Destiny's Child singer's age, husband, children and more revealed

28 January 2022, 16:38

Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams. Picture: Getty

Michelle Williams became one of the biggest popstars on the planet when she joined Destiny's Child in the early 2000s.

The group were absolutely huge, and they sold millions of records around the world with hits like 'Independent Women', 'Say My Name' and 'Bootylicious'.

But what is Michelle's full name and is she married? Here's all the big facts:

  1. How old is Michelle Williams and where is she from?

    Full name Tenitra Michelle Williams, she was born in Rockford, Illinois, on July 23, 1979. She celebrated her 42nd birthday in 2021.

    Her parents were Anita Williams, and Dennis Williams III (1952–2020). She also has three siblings: elder brother Erron, who is also a musician, elder sister Cameron, and younger sister Danielle.

  2. When did she join Destiny's Child?

    Destiny's Child in 2005
    Destiny's Child in 2005. Picture: Getty

    In late 1999, a 20-year-old Michelle Williams met Destiny's Child band members Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland in the lobby of an Atlanta hotel.

    Several months later, a choreographer friend of Michelle's who knew the group connected her to the Knowles family and Rowland, as they were looking for potential new group members.

    After a much-publicized fallout, Michelle, alongside backup dancer Farrah Franklin, officially joined the group in early 2000, replacing LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson without notice.

    Franklin parted ways with the group after five months, and the group settled as a trio.

  3. Is Michelle Williams married?

    Chad Johnson and Michelle Williams
    Chad Johnson and Michelle Williams. Picture: Getty

    Michelle Williams began dating pastor and professional sports chaplain Chad Johnson in July 2017.

    The couple announced their engagement in April 2018.

    Later that year, they starred in the reality show Chad Loves Michelle on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

    However, in December 2018, Michele announced that she and Johnson had both called off their engagement.

  4. What is she up to now?

    As well as releasing her own solo material since Destiny's Child's split, Michelle Williams has found success as a TV, Broadway and West End theatre actress.

    She made her acting debut on Broadway in Aida in 2003, and she has also starred in the sitcom series Half & Half, and the musical productions The Color Purple, Chicago, and Fela!

    She was a contestant in series 8 of Strictly Come Dancing in the UK.

    In 2019, the singer competed as 'Butterfly' in the second season of The Masked Singer in the US.

    In 2021, she released her memoir, Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life–and Can Save Yours, and also co-starred in Hallmark's TV movie, Christmas in Harmony.

