Who is Panda on The Masked Singer 2022?

1 January 2022, 15:11 | Updated: 1 January 2022, 15:56

Panda on The Masked Singer
Panda on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer is back for a new third series in January 2022 on ITV.

Panda is one of the colourful characters taking part in this year's show, but who could it be under the mask?

  1. Who is Panda?

    Panda on the Masked Singer
    Panda on the Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

    There have yet to be any clues as to who Panda is so far.

    Judge Jonathan Ross has said that viewers are in for a “real shock” when they find out who the celebrities are behind the costumes this year.

  2. Who are the contestants on The Masked Singer 2022?

    The full list of masked singers for series three are:

  3. When is The Masked Singer on TV?

    The Masked Singer returns to ITV on January 1, 2022 at 7pm.

    The show continues the following night (January 2), followed by every Saturday for the next few weeks.

  4. Who hosts The Masked Singer and who are the judges?

    Comedian Joel Dommett is back to host the show.

    The celebrity panel for series three are the returning judges: chat show host Jonathan Ross, singer Rita Ora, TV presenter Davina McCall and comedian Mo Gilligan.

