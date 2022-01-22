Joel Dommett facts: Comedian and Masked Singer star's wife, age and height revealed
You'll most likely recognise Joel Dommet from his appearances on television as a comedian, presenter and actor. He's also the host of The Masked Singer – here's some interesting facts about the TV star.
Before he made his name appearing on television screens, Joel Dommett was a stand up comedian.
But it was when he appeared on British teen drama Skins as D.C. Sweeney, and in Charlie Brooker's Popatron, that he started to become a recognisable face on the small screen.
He's gone on to host and star in a variety of shows, including Live in Chelsea, Impractical Jokers, Bring the Noise and the sixteenth series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2016. He also took part in The Great British Bake Off 2020.
For the past few years, he's been best known as the host of ITV's The Masked Singer.
Here's some interesting facts about Joel:
How old is Joel?
Joel Dommett was born on December 11, 1985.
He celebrated his 36th birthday in 2021.
Who is Joel Dommett's wife?
Joel tied the knot with fiancée Hannah Cooper in 2019.
The pair held a small ceremony – which was officiated by Love Island narrator Iain Stirling – on a stunning beach in Mykonos.
They'd been together for three years prior to Joel popping the question, after meeting on Instagram when Hannah sent the comedian a direct message.
Hannah is a model who has appeared in Grazia, OK! and other top magazines.
How tall is Joel Dommett?
Joel Dommett is thought to be 5ft 10in (1.78 m) tall.