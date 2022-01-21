Jane McDonald facts: Singer's age, partner, net worth and more revealed

Picture: Getty

Jane McDonald is one of the UK's best loved and talented entertainers.

Here are all the big facts about the former cruise ship singer turned TV star...

How did Jane McDonald get discovered?

Jane toured many clubs in northern England, with her father helping out as her roadie. She provided all of her own equipment, which she once had to replace after it was destroyed in a barroom brawl.

Her first position on a cruise ship was on the Black Prince, and later the Horizon. Following her father's death, she began working on the Zenith, and later the Century. Eventually, she began working as a headliner on the Century's sister-ship, the Galaxy.

Soon after, aged 35, she was contacted by producer Chris Terrill, who asked her to lead his new docusoap The Cruise. Seen by an average of 14 million viewers per episode, she became an overnight celebrity.

How many albums has Jane McDonald released?

Jane McDonald has recorded eight studio albums, as well as releasing several compilations.

Her debut self-titled album was a UK number one in 1998.

Her most recent was Cruising with Jane McDonald, which was released in 2018.

How old is Jane McDonald?

Jane McDonald was born on April 4, 1963. She celebrated her 58th birthday in 2021.

She was born in Wakefield, West Riding of Yorkshire.

Is Jane McDonald married?

Jane McDonald and partner Eddie Rothe. Picture: PA

While working on the Century cruise ship, she met Henrik Brixen, who was the ship's plumber.

Their wedding in 1998 was televised by the BBC and watched by a large audience. However, the couple have since divorced.

She was previously married to a man named Paul from 1987 to 1988. She later said: “My first husband was a lovely man. It was all my fault. I made a mistake and he deserved better. I got out as quickly as I could. I didn’t want to put us both through prolonged agony."

From 2008 to 2021, Jane had been in a relationship with her old teenage sweetheart, musician Eddie Rothe, who was previously the drummer for The Searchers.

She said in 2011: “I was bereft after my second marriage broke up. I didn’t date anyone seriously for seven years and could hardly expect anything with my track record. But this guy takes my breath away."

Tragically, Eddie passed away aged 67 in 2021 after a battle with cancer.

Does Jane McDonald have any children?

Jane McDonald does not have any children. Jane has previously said that she would have loved to have had a family of her own, but that her first husband Henrik became very controlling in her marriage.

Talking in her autobiography, she explained: “Henrik and I once talked about having children but there wasn’t room for babies in his plans for me. I began to feel lonely in my marriage.

“I loved him with all my heart, but felt he’d stopped looking at me as a wife. I became a product.”

What is Jane McDonald's net worth?

Jane McDonald has an estimated net worth of around $6 million (£4.5m).