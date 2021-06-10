Jane McDonald writes emotional letter after death of partner Eddie Rothe

10 June 2021, 15:44

Jane McDonald and her partner Eddie Rothe
Jane McDonald and her partner Eddie Rothe. Picture: Getty/Jane McDonald

By Tom Eames

Jane McDonald has emotionally thanked her fans and friends who supported a charity close to her heart, following the death of her longtime partner Eddie Rothe.

Eddie Rothe, 67, died in March after a battle with lung cancer, with Jane McDonald announcing his death on the day of his funeral in April.

Following the sad news, the TV favourite spoke about the generosity from fans who had donated to the Wakefield Hospice, who cared for her partner when he was ill.

Jane has now revealed the total figure people that had been raised for the charity, surpassing £10,000 in Rothe’s memory.

She wrote on Tuesday: "I would like to say a huge heartfelt Thank You to everyone who donated to The Wakefield Hospice Just Giving fund in Ed’s memory.

"Your generosity has raised a total of £12,125.38 which will positively benefit the patients and their families."

Rothe was the former drummer of 1960s band The Searchers, and he first dated Jane in 1980 when she was 17. The couple later reunited and got engaged in 2008.

Speaking about his passing for the first time, Jane also shared a message on her official website, saying she had been "touched" by the support she had received.

In a post titled ‘A Huge Thank You’, Jane said that she sympathised with anyone who had told her they had also lost loved ones, writing "better days are ahead".

Jane McDonald and Eddie Rothe in 2018
Jane McDonald and Eddie Rothe in 2018. Picture: Getty

Jane wrote: "I want to thank everyone most sincerely for the wonderful cards and messages of support that I have received since the awful news was announced that I had lost my beloved Ed. I’m so touched by each and every one.

"All the kind thoughts and words have meant so much to me and many of you have let me know that you are going through the same thing as me having lost loved ones and I wish you all love and strength back."

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

'Aline' features a lookalike lead actress (left) but no mention of Celine Dion's name.

Celine Dion fans baffled as unofficial biopic 'Aline' doesn't even mention singer's name

Celine Dion

Julie Andrews gives lovely tribute to 'Mary Poppins' co-star Dick Van Dyke at Kennedy Center Honors

Julie Andrews gives lovely tribute to 'Mary Poppins' co-star Dick Van Dyke at Kennedy Center Honors
Howard Donald on The Masked Dancer

Howard Donald's amazing dance moves revisited after Take That star revealed as Zip on The Masked Dancer

Take That

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox sing Phoebe's version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox sing Phoebe's version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow

Ed Sheeran

George Michael's ex-manager recalls how the Careless Whisper singer and The Queen met at a polo match in 1985.

When the Queen asked to meet George Michael: Royal was Wham! fan and 'knew all their hits'

George Michael

More on Smooth

In 1985, a young George Michael was just 21-years-old when he got on stage and sang a flawless performance of hit song 'Love’s in Need of Love Today' with none other than Stevie Wonder himself.

When a nervous George Michael, 21, sang a duet with Stevie Wonder and blew everyone away

George Michael

The Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys' 10 best ever songs, ranked

Song Lists

Father's Day

Father's Day 2021: Dedicate a song and message for your dad on Smooth

Lifestyle

Filmed in 2007, the security guard can be seen shouting through the window of the pop star's car as George and his entourage try to enter his own concert at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

"That is not George Michael!": When security refused to let the singer into his own concert

George Michael

Lindsey Buckingham with wife Kristen in 2008

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham splits from wife Kristen Messner after 21 years

Fleetwood Mac

Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin's love story is one that has gone down in history and a video of the pair in private gives more insight into their unique relationship.

In Pictures: Freddie Mercury’s beautiful relationship with Mary Austin

Freddie Mercury