Jane McDonald writes emotional letter after death of partner Eddie Rothe

Jane McDonald and her partner Eddie Rothe. Picture: Getty/Jane McDonald

By Tom Eames

Jane McDonald has emotionally thanked her fans and friends who supported a charity close to her heart, following the death of her longtime partner Eddie Rothe.

Eddie Rothe, 67, died in March after a battle with lung cancer, with Jane McDonald announcing his death on the day of his funeral in April.

Following the sad news, the TV favourite spoke about the generosity from fans who had donated to the Wakefield Hospice, who cared for her partner when he was ill.

Jane has now revealed the total figure people that had been raised for the charity, surpassing £10,000 in Rothe’s memory.

She wrote on Tuesday: "I would like to say a huge heartfelt Thank You to everyone who donated to The Wakefield Hospice Just Giving fund in Ed’s memory.

"Your generosity has raised a total of £12,125.38 which will positively benefit the patients and their families."

I would like to say a huge heartfelt Thank You to everyone who donated to The Wakefield Hospice Just Giving fund in Ed's memory. Your generosity has raised a total of £12,125.38 which will positively benefit the patients and their families https://t.co/gt5echLc9B @WfldHospice pic.twitter.com/EbzkRx8T1G — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) June 8, 2021

Rothe was the former drummer of 1960s band The Searchers, and he first dated Jane in 1980 when she was 17. The couple later reunited and got engaged in 2008.

Speaking about his passing for the first time, Jane also shared a message on her official website, saying she had been "touched" by the support she had received.

In a post titled ‘A Huge Thank You’, Jane said that she sympathised with anyone who had told her they had also lost loved ones, writing "better days are ahead".

Jane McDonald and Eddie Rothe in 2018. Picture: Getty

Jane wrote: "I want to thank everyone most sincerely for the wonderful cards and messages of support that I have received since the awful news was announced that I had lost my beloved Ed. I’m so touched by each and every one.

"All the kind thoughts and words have meant so much to me and many of you have let me know that you are going through the same thing as me having lost loved ones and I wish you all love and strength back."