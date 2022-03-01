Frankie Valli facts: Four Seasons singer's age, wife, children and career revealed

Frankie Valli in 1979. Picture: Getty

Frankie Valli is one of the most successful singers and performers of all time.

Best known as the frontman of The Four Seasons from 1960, he is also known for his powerful falsetto singing voice, nearly 20 years before Barry Gibb conquered the charts.

Frankie Valli scored 29 top 40 hits with the Four Seasons, and a further nine as a solo artist.

His most famous hits include 'Sherry', 'Big Girls Don't Cry', 'Walk Like a Man', 'December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)', 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You', 'My Eyes Adored You' and 'Grease'.

Alongside Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio, Frankie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.