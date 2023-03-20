George Michael's home: When singer gave tour of idyllic country house where he spent his final hours
20 March 2023, 18:18
George Michael invited cameras into his beautiful home in Oxfordshire for a segment on US TV.
George Michael was the ultimate pop star; his unrivalled stage presence and incredible voice ensured he was adored by millions of fans the world over.
Yet behind closed doors, the singer was known to be an introverted and humble man, someone who relished his privacy and downtime away from the spotlight.
And it was with privacy in mind that George Michael bought a beautiful 16th century house in the Oxfordshire countryside in 2001, a place he shared with his longtime partner Kenny Goss.
The home became an oasis for the star, situated on the banks of the River Thames and away from prying eyes, it was his sanctuary and according to friends, his favourite home.
It was also the place where George would spend his final hours and where he was found dead aged 53, in the early hours of Christmas morning, 2016.
The home was a rare slice of paradise in his lifetime, yet in a rare move in 2004 George Michael invited cameras into his home to promote his Patience album in the US.
Filmed for The Oprah Winfrey Show, George proudly showed cameras around his rustic house, while showcasing his own slice of the English countryside to the American audience.
The 'Careless Whisper' singer showed the cameras the layout of the quirky building, starting with the snug where he said he spends most of his time, sitting in front of the open fire.
He said: "This is a 16th-century house that I bought about three years ago and did up myself."
Referring to the exposed beams, he said: "Of course it's really low ceiling because people were so short in those days.
"This is about as English and historical as you can get. We kept all the original beams. This fire place... is the original fireplace."
George then led the cameras through into the library, onwards to the kitchen and into the conservatory he added so that he could admire his garden from the house.
The house is situated upon acres of landscaped gardens, which George proudly shows off to the cameras, before bringing the tour to a close at his swimming pool and its beautiful pool house.
The tour ends as George is joined by partner Kenny Goss and the pair's 'children', two golden labradors, who the pair throw balls for and encourage to jump in the pool.
The idyllic house where George sent so many happy times, would later become the centre of the world's media.
George was found unresponsive in his bedroom of the home by his then-partner Fadi Fawaz, on Christmas Day in 2016.
A coroner later ruled that the singer died of natural causes - dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.
The star's shock death saw fans, journalists and camera crews descend upon Goring-on-Thames to report on the devastating news and glimpse the home where George had spent his final hours.
Queues of fans lined up to pay their respects and swathes of flowers were left at the door of the house, as the world came to terms with the shock death.
The majority of George Michael's estate was left to his sisters Melanie – who died exactly three years after her brother on December 25, 2019 – and Yioda, with other amounts divided among the rest of his family members, friends and staff.
Sixth months after the star's death, the empty home had become a shrine to George, with copious flowers, soft toys, balloons and notes left outside the singer's former residence.
Fans visiting the site spoke to journalists hoping for a tribute concert or permanent memorial so they had a place to channel their grief.
"Us fans have been left with a lot of questions. George's death was so sudden and there has been no closure," Janet, 58, told the Daily Mirror at the time.
She added: "A concert would be a fitting way to say goodbye and pay our respects. To get all the fans in one place, where we are all feeling the same – it would be a great thing."
While Rebecca Peppett, 47, said: "It's my fifth time coming here. I like being able to drop by and say hi to George."
George's family were reportedly reluctant to have a concert in the Wham! singer's memory and instead wanted to – understandably – keep their privacy during such a difficult time.
In the family's decision to sell the Goring-on-Thames property was met with opposition from fans, who wanted the property turned into a George Michael museum.
The house has since been reportedly bought by a young family with four children, who have made changes to the home to make it less accessible to eager fans.
Each year, the village sees fans descend on Goring to celebrate the singer's birthday on June 24, and raise money for the various charities Michael supported.
2023 marks the star's 60th birthday and Goring's village hall will come alive with a George Michael tribute act, to raise money for the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, which Michael supported.
George Michael super fan and organiser of the event, Rachel Alderton, says the villagers are welcoming and happy to host the fans each year, particularly as they are raising money for charities so close to the singer's heart.
"We just feel so connected to Goring. What a beautiful place it is. The villagers are so lovely and so good to us and we wanted to give something back to them.
“We decided to give a donation to the village hall fundraising appeal in support of the local community.
"Even after he’s gone, George’s charity work keeps going."