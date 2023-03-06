Who is George Michael's ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss?

6 March 2023, 16:27

George Michael and Kenny Goss in 2005
George Michael and Kenny Goss in 2005. Picture: Getty

Kenny Goss was George Michael's longest relationship, and were together for 13 years.

Kenny founded a charity with the late singer, The Goss-Michael Foundation, and is now thought to have a share of the former Wham! singer's inheritance.

In 2023, he has made a rare public appearance to discuss his relationship with George in the Channel 4 documentary George Michael: Outed. But who is Kenny Goss and when did the couple meet?

  1. Who is Kenny Goss?

    Kenny Goss is an art dealer and businessman, born in Bromwood, Texas, in 1958.

    He studied education and political science, and worked for Herkie Herkimer's Cheerleader Supply Co. He was previously a a gymnast and cheerleader at school.

  2. How and when did he meet George Michael?

    George and Kenny in 2002
    George and Kenny in 2002. Picture: Getty

    Kenny came out as gay to his brother, revealing that he and George Michael were in a long-term relationship.

    The couple first met at a Fred Segal restaurant in Los Angeles, after he moved there in 1988.

    He did not tell his parents, and has described his sexuality as “this big pink elephant in the center of every holiday" when talking to The Dallas Morning News.

    Kenny and George first got together in 1996, but they only went public two years later, after George publicly came out as gay after being arrested for “performing a lewd act” in a California toilet.

    George said that he had kept his sexuality secret from the public, because he worried what effect it would have on his mother.

    In 2005, it was reported that the couple were going to formalise their relationship with a civil partnership, but this was was postponed.

  3. When and why did they split up?

    Kenny Goss and George Michael
    Kenny Goss and George Michael. Picture: Getty

    The couple broke up in 2009 after 13 years together. This was kept out of the public eye until George announced it on stage nearly three years later.

    George said: “In truth Kenny and I haven’t been together for two and a half years. I love him very much. This man has brought me a lot of joy and pain.

    “My love life has been a lot more turbulent than I’ve ever let on, and I’m so sad about my relationship with Kenny. I’m sorry for any pain.”

    Kenny has said that George’s drug use led to arguments, with George also struggling over Kenny's alcohol use.

    Kenny said: “When I confronted him, he never denied it, never apologised. He was hard on me about drinking, because I developed a problem.”

    He continued to support George over the years, and joined him for a court appearance in 2010, and also visited him in an Austrian hospital when he contracted pneumonia in 2011.

    George wrote 'Where I Hope You Are' about Kenny, with lyrics that included: “For so long there’s been no-one else I care about. That my heart could really be so wrong again, well it wears me out. I had a picture in my soul, some place warm we could hang out when we’re old. Now it’s just – where I hope you are.”

    Speaking in 2022, Kenny said: "We all expected him to die. I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him.

    "Honestly, he hated the fact that I worried about him so much. What's the line he says in one of his songs? He says, "I can see it in your eyes when you look at me that way, it tears me in two". And it really did. I just didn't know what to do.

    "I was worried about him all the time. Please don't say that the wrong way, if you love someone you are worried about them."

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained

George Michael: Outed

How George Michael documentary 'Outed' tells the story of pop icon's public coming out

George Michael took control of the story around his sexuality after being arrested in 1998 for a 'lewd act'.

How George Michael bravely defended his sexuality with 1998 single 'Outside' and became a gay icon
Celebrating George Michael's 60th birthday, Goring's village hall will come alive with a George Michael tribute act, to raise money for the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, which Michael supported.

George Michael's 60th birthday: Fans to descend on star's village to raise money for children's charity
Dancing on Ice - Icons week

Dancing on Ice pays tribute to George Michael and Robbie Williams on Icons week

Dancing on Ice

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Morgan Wallen is coming to the UK

Morgan Wallen announces O2 show in London as only Europe gig of 2023

Country

Michael Bolton and his older brother Orrin

Michael Bolton mourns loss of his "mentor" as older brother Orrin dies, aged 73

Music

Nashville cast reunite for UK tour

Nashville TV show cast are reuniting for a UK tour - tickets and venues revealed

Country

Ward Thomas

Ward Thomas interview: British sisters on how big family changes inspired new album

Country

Simply Red

Simply Red announce new album Time – listen to the single 'Better With You'

Simply Red

Everything but the Girl

Everything But the Girl share excellent new song ahead of first album in 24 years

Music